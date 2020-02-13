Huawei, Meng Wanzhou hit with new racketeering, corporate espionage charges in U.S.

Send this page to someone via email

The U.S. Department of Justice is adding new charges to its criminal case against Chinese technology giant Huawei.

In a statement issued on Thursday afternoon, the Justice Department said it is adding a racketeering charge to the series of counts filed against Huawei last year.

It is also now facing further allegations of plotting to steal trade secrets.

The new details came in the form of a superseding indictment filed in a New York federal court.

Investigators allege that Huawei, four subsidiaries and Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou were involved in a “decades-long effort” in both the U.S. and China to “misappropriate intellectual property, including from six U.S. technology companies, in an effort to grow and operate Huawei’s business.”

“The misappropriated intellectual property included trade secret information and copyrighted works, such as source code and user manuals for internet routers, antenna technology and robot testing technology,” a press release issued on the expanded indictment reads.

“Huawei, Huawei USA and [alleged subsidiary] Futurewei agreed to reinvest the proceeds of this alleged racketeering activity in Huawei’s worldwide business, including in the United States.”

The indictment also alleges that the defendants “made repeated misstatements” to American officials about the evidence included in the case.

It goes on to argue that the defendants also “engaged in obstructive conduct” to try and frustrate criminal prosecution.

As a result, investigators say Huawei gained a “significant and unfair competitive advantage”

The charges come as tensions between Canada and China remain at an all-time high.

Canada arrested Meng in December 2018 on a U.S. extradition request.

Department of Justice officials announced the following month they were charging Meng and her company with 23 counts ranging from bank fraud to money laundering and obstruction of justice.

In what is widely viewed as retaliation for Meng’s arrest, China arrested Canadians Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor.

While Meng has been free on bail and living in her Vancouver mansion since her arrest, Kovrig and Spavor have been denied access to lawyers and granted only limited consular access.

As part of the superseding indictment, investigators also revealed new details of how they allege Meng, Huawei and its subsidiaries skirted the sanctions placed on countries including Iran and North Korea by the U.S., the United Nations and the European Union.

That allegedly included the use of code names.

“Reflecting the inherent sensitivity of conducting business in jurisdictions subject to sanctions, internal Huawei documents allegedly referred to such jurisdictions with code names,” the indictment states.

“For example, the code ‘A2’ referred to Iran, and ‘A9’ referred to North Korea.”

