Crime

B.C. actor says she was tricked into holding protest sign outside Huawei extradition trial

By The Canadian Press
Posted January 22, 2020 4:41 pm
Updated January 22, 2020 4:43 pm
People hold signs outside an extradition trial hearing at the B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver on Monday. .
A Vancouver actor says she was tricked into holding a protest sign outside the court where Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou’s extradition hearing is underway.

Thirty-two-year-old Julia Hackstaff says an acquaintance reached out to her on Facebook offering $100 for a two-hour acting job.

Hackstaff says she arrived at the given address Monday morning, then was sent to the British Columbia Supreme Court where she was told to hold a sign in support of Meng.

Defence lays out case at Meng Wanzhou extradition hearing
She says she thought it was a poorly organized production until a reporter started asking her pointed questions and she realized she wasn’t dealing with another actor.

It’s unclear who was behind the protest-for-hire and Hackstaff says she left right away without being paid and believes the acquaintance who contacted her was also a victim of the scam.

Benjamin Howes, a spokesman in Huawei’s international media affairs department, says in an email the company had no involvement with the protesters or supporters outside the courthouse.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
