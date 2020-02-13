Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Shediac-area man charged after allegedly peeping into home

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted February 13, 2020 1:03 pm
The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018.
The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A 33-year-old man from the Shediac, N.B., area is facing charges after he was allegedly caught looking into a homeowner’s windows late at night.

In a press release Thursday, Shediac RCMP said the incident occurred just before 1 a.m. on Feb. 11.

READ MORE: RCMP investigating suspicious fire at government garage in Eel River Crossing, N.B.

Police say it was reported that there was a suspicious person outside a private residence looking into the home’s windows.

Officers arrested 33-year-old Bobby Mallet at the scene. He appeared in Moncton provincial court the same day and was charged with trespassing at night and voyeurism.

Mallet remains in custody and is scheduled to return to court on Feb. 26.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeRCMPPoliceNew BrunswickVoyeurismN.B.ShediacMoncton Provincial Courttrespassing at nightBobby MalletShediac RCMP
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.