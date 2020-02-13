Shediac-area man charged after allegedly peeping into home

Send this page to someone via email

A 33-year-old man from the Shediac, N.B., area is facing charges after he was allegedly caught looking into a homeowner’s windows late at night.

In a press release Thursday, Shediac RCMP said the incident occurred just before 1 a.m. on Feb. 11.

Police say it was reported that there was a suspicious person outside a private residence looking into the home’s windows.

Officers arrested 33-year-old Bobby Mallet at the scene. He appeared in Moncton provincial court the same day and was charged with trespassing at night and voyeurism.

Mallet remains in custody and is scheduled to return to court on Feb. 26.

