RCMP investigating suspicious fire at government garage in Eel River Crossing, N.B.

The Campbellton RCMP says it’s investigating a suspicious fire that occurred overnight at a provincial government garage in Eel River Crossing, N.B.

On Feb. 12, shortly after 2:30 a.m., the RCMP and the Eel River Crossing Fire Department responded to a fire at the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure garage located on Darlington Street.

Police said the building sustained significant damage, and several pieces of equipment were destroyed. It was not occupied at the time and no one was injured.

The investigation has determined the fire to be suspicious in nature, said police.

Police said they are working closely with the New Brunswick Office of the Fire Marshal to determine the exact cause.

Anyone with information, or who may have witnessed anyone in the area around the time of the fire, is asked to contact the Campbellton RCMP.

