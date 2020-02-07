Menu

Crime

New Brunswick man arrested after reported vehicle damage in 2019 in Peterborough

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted February 7, 2020 11:24 am
peterborough-police2
Peterborough police have charged a New Brunswick man after several vehicles were reportedly damaged in Peterborough last year. Global News File

A New Brunswick man is facing a dozen charges in connection with reported vehicle damage in Peterborough in March 2019.

The Peterborough Police Service says several vehicles were damaged between March 14 and 15, 2019.

The damaged reportedly included smashed windows and scratch marks, and police say the vehicles were parked outside residences on Glenforest Boulevard, Mark Street, Rogers Street, Euclid Avenue, Parkhill Road West and Marsdale Avenue.

READ MORE: Peterborough automotive service centre employee intentionally damaged vehicle — police

Police identified a suspect, and on May 19, 2019, issued a warrant for the man’s arrest.

On Thursday, the suspect attended the police station, where he was arrested.

Keegan Alexander Sicard, 19, of Boom Road in Sunny Corner, N.B., was charged with nine counts of mischief under $5,000 and three counts of mischief over $5,000.

Story continues below advertisement

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Friday, police said.

Peterborough ecology park vandalized
