2 people charged after man found dead in northern New Brunswick

Two people were charged Monday after a 70-year-old man was found dead at an apartment building in northern New Brunswick.

Police were called to a disturbance in Nigadoo Saturday morning and discovered the body.

Jessy Lagace, 31, and Natasha Roy, 20, both of Nigadoo, were charged in Bathurst provincial court of second-degree murder in the death of Gilles LeBlanc.

Police said the pleas were adjourned to March 9 for Lagace and March 10 for Roy.

-With files from The Canadian Press

