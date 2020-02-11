Menu

2 people charged after man found dead in northern New Brunswick

By Global News
Posted February 11, 2020 9:00 am
Two people were charged Monday after a 70-year-old man was found dead at an apartment building in northern New Brunswick.

Police were called to a disturbance in Nigadoo Saturday morning and discovered the body.

READ MORE: N.B. police conduct search for evidence after double homicide

Jessy Lagace, 31, and Natasha Roy, 20, both of Nigadoo, were charged in Bathurst provincial court of second-degree murder in the death of Gilles LeBlanc.

Police said the pleas were adjourned to March 9 for Lagace and March 10 for Roy.

-With files from The Canadian Press

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
New BrunswickHomicideMurderSecond Degree MurderGilles LeBlancJessy LagaceNigadoo
