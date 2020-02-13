Police tactical officers called to Burlington highrise apartment over report of barricaded man

Send this page to someone via email

Halton Regional Police say they are dealing with a man barricaded in an apartment building near Brant and Fairview streets in Burlington on Thursday.

There is a heavy police presence, including the force’s tactical unit, on Ghent Avenue. Police are asking the public to stay out of the area as officers deal with the situation.

Halton Police are dealing with a barricaded individual at 1460 Ghent Ave. There is a heavy police presence and the public is asked to stay out of the area as we deal with the situation. ^ra — HRPS Burlington (@HRPSBurl) February 13, 2020

The man is reportedly holed up in a unit on the 17th floor of the highrise.

There is no confirmation at this point if anyone else is inside the unit.

More to come.