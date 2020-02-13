Menu

Crime

Police tactical officers called to Burlington highrise apartment over report of barricaded man

By Rick Zamperin 900 CHML
Posted February 13, 2020 1:16 pm
Halton Regional Police are responding to a report of a man barricaded in a highrise unit in Burlington.
Halton Regional Police say they are dealing with a man barricaded in an apartment building near Brant and Fairview streets in Burlington on Thursday.

There is a heavy police presence, including the force’s tactical unit, on Ghent Avenue. Police are asking the public to stay out of the area as officers deal with the situation.

Story continues below advertisement

The man is reportedly holed up in a unit on the 17th floor of the highrise.

There is no confirmation at this point if anyone else is inside the unit.

More to come.

BurlingtonHalton Regional Policehalton policeBarricaded Man1460 Ghent AvenueBurlington apartment buildingGhent AvenueHalton police tactical unit
