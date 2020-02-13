Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Entertainment

NBA All-Star Weekend boasts major music talent, including Lil Wayne, Jennifer Hudson, Chaka Khan

By Katie Scott Global News
Posted February 13, 2020 1:21 pm
(L-R): Jennifer Hudson and rapper Lil Wayne.
(L-R): Jennifer Hudson and rapper Lil Wayne. Getty Images

The National Basketball Association (NBA) has announced that Jennifer Hudson will perform a special tribute to the late Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and the seven others who died on Jan. 26 in a devastating helicopter crash.

Hudson’s performance will open the night ahead of player introductions for the 69th NBA All-Star Game on Sunday, Feb. 16 at the United Center in Chicago.

Lakers honour Kobe Bryant in first game since death
Lakers honour Kobe Bryant in first game since death

The NBA has also revealed the all-star lineup of performers that will join previously announced performers Chance The Rapper, Common and Taylor Bennett.

READ MORE: Toronto Raptors’ 15-game win streak ends with 101-91 loss to Brooklyn Nets

Chance The Rapper and Common will headline the performances at the United Center during the all-star game, while Chance’s brother Bennett will take the stage at halftime of NBA Rising Stars.

Story continues below advertisement

Before the all-star team introductions, Common will welcome fans to Chicago with a narrative about what basketball means to the city.

Chaka Khan will sing the U.S. national anthem and country music singer Tenille Arts will sing the Canadian national anthem.

Raptors’ Siakam named starter in his first NBA All-Star Game
Raptors’ Siakam named starter in his first NBA All-Star Game

Chance The Rapper will take the stage at halftime with Lil Wayne, DJ Khaled and Migos rapper Quavo for a performance of their chart-topping hits.

Queen Latifah will be joined by Chicago youth for a special performance of Stevie Wonder‘s Love’s in Need of Love Today, during State Farm All-Star Saturday Night on Feb. 15 beginning at 8 p.m. ET.

On Friday, Feb. 14, the Chicago Children’s Choir will sing the U.S. national anthem in advance of NBA Rising Stars, which begins at 9 p.m. ET.

READ MORE: Chance the Rapper cancels The Big Tour — ‘I promise to come back’

The NBA Celebrity All-Star Game will kick off the all-star weekend on Friday night at 7 p.m. ET, with captains of both teams representing Chicago.

The home team’s captain is Common and the away team will be led by Chance the Rapper, who are both Chicago natives.

Michael Wilbon will coach the home team, while the away team is being coached by Stephen A. Smith.

Story continues below advertisement

Take a look at the team rosters below.

Team Wilbon (home)

Captain: Common (rapper, recording artist)

Bad Bunny (Latin trap artist)

Hannibal Buress (actor, comedian)

Kane Brown (country artist)

Jon Batiste (musician)

Alex Moffat (actor, comedian)

Jose Andres (chef, humanitarian)

Famous Los (comedian, social media influencer)

Jidenna (Rapper)

Chelsea Gray (WNBA player)

Quentin Richardson (former NBA player)

Team Stephen A. (away)

Captain: Chance the Rapper (rapper)

Quavo (rapper)

Taylor Bennett (rapper)

LaRoyce Hawkins (actor)

Anthony (Spice) Adams (actor, comedian, former NFL player)

Marc Lasry (Milwaukee Bucks co-owner)

Story continues below advertisement

Ronnie 2K (2K Sports marketing director)

Katelyn Ohashi (gymnast)

Lil Rel Howery (actor, comedian)

A’ja Wilson (WNBA player)

Darius Miles (former NBA player)

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
NBAKobe Bryantchance the rapperLil Waynejennifer hudson2020 NBA All-Star Game2020 nba all-star performances2020 nba all-star weekend2020 nba celebrity all-star gameall star 2020 chicagojennifer hudson nba all-starlil wayne nba all-star weekend
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.