NBA All-Star Weekend boasts major music talent, including Lil Wayne, Jennifer Hudson, Chaka Khan

The National Basketball Association (NBA) has announced that Jennifer Hudson will perform a special tribute to the late Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and the seven others who died on Jan. 26 in a devastating helicopter crash.

Hudson’s performance will open the night ahead of player introductions for the 69th NBA All-Star Game on Sunday, Feb. 16 at the United Center in Chicago.

The NBA has also revealed the all-star lineup of performers that will join previously announced performers Chance The Rapper, Common and Taylor Bennett.

Chance The Rapper and Common will headline the performances at the United Center during the all-star game, while Chance’s brother Bennett will take the stage at halftime of NBA Rising Stars.

Before the all-star team introductions, Common will welcome fans to Chicago with a narrative about what basketball means to the city.

Chaka Khan will sing the U.S. national anthem and country music singer Tenille Arts will sing the Canadian national anthem.

Chance The Rapper will take the stage at halftime with Lil Wayne, DJ Khaled and Migos rapper Quavo for a performance of their chart-topping hits.

Queen Latifah will be joined by Chicago youth for a special performance of Stevie Wonder‘s Love’s in Need of Love Today, during State Farm All-Star Saturday Night on Feb. 15 beginning at 8 p.m. ET.

On Friday, Feb. 14, the Chicago Children’s Choir will sing the U.S. national anthem in advance of NBA Rising Stars, which begins at 9 p.m. ET.

The NBA Celebrity All-Star Game will kick off the all-star weekend on Friday night at 7 p.m. ET, with captains of both teams representing Chicago.

The home team’s captain is Common and the away team will be led by Chance the Rapper, who are both Chicago natives.

Michael Wilbon will coach the home team, while the away team is being coached by Stephen A. Smith.

Take a look at the team rosters below.

Team Wilbon (home)

Captain: Common (rapper, recording artist)

Bad Bunny (Latin trap artist)

Hannibal Buress (actor, comedian)

Kane Brown (country artist)

Jon Batiste (musician)

Alex Moffat (actor, comedian)

Jose Andres (chef, humanitarian)

Famous Los (comedian, social media influencer)

Jidenna (Rapper)

Chelsea Gray (WNBA player)

Quentin Richardson (former NBA player)

Team Stephen A. (away)

Captain: Chance the Rapper (rapper)

Quavo (rapper)

Taylor Bennett (rapper)

LaRoyce Hawkins (actor)

Anthony (Spice) Adams (actor, comedian, former NFL player)

Marc Lasry (Milwaukee Bucks co-owner)

Ronnie 2K (2K Sports marketing director)

Katelyn Ohashi (gymnast)

Lil Rel Howery (actor, comedian)

A’ja Wilson (WNBA player)

Darius Miles (former NBA player)