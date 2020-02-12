Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Toronto Raptors

Advertisement
Sports

Toronto Raptors’ 15-game win streak ends with 101-91 loss to Brooklyn Nets

By Brian Mahoney The Associated Press
Posted February 12, 2020 10:40 pm

NEW YORK – The Toronto Raptors had their franchise-record winning streak stopped at 15 games with a 101-91 loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday night.

The defending NBA champions were hoping to keep rolling right into the All-Star break but couldn’t find the form that helped them average 121.2 points and shoot 50 per cent over the previous 15 games.

This time, the Raptors hit only 37.8%, with Kyle Lowry’s triple-double coming on a night the All-Star point guard was just 4 for 13.

READ MORE: Toronto Raptors beat T’Wolves to win a Canadian-record 15 consecutive games

Caris LeVert scored 20 points for the Nets, who ended a six-game losing streak against the Raptors. That included a loss Saturday in Toronto, where LeVert scored a career-best 37 points.

Joe Harris added 19 points and Spencer Dinwiddie had 17 points and nine assists for the Nets, who head into the break 25-28 after having Kyrie Irving for just 20 games. He sat out again with a sprained right knee.

Story continues below advertisement

Serge Ibaka had 28 points and nine rebounds for the Raptors after returning from a one-game absence with flu-like symptoms. Fred VanVleet scored 22 points and Lowry had 12 points, 12 assists and 11 rebounds.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
Toronto RaptorsNBARaptorsKyle LowrySerge IbakaFred VanVleetBrooklyn NetsRaptors scoreCaris LeVertJoe HarrisSpencer Dinwiddie
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.