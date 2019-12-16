Menu

Entertainment

Chance the Rapper cancels The Big Tour: ‘I promise to come back’

By Katie Scott Global News
Posted December 16, 2019 12:42 pm
Chance the Rapper performs onstage during day one of the Rolling Loud Festival at Banc of California Stadium on Dec. 14, 2019 in Los Angeles.
Chance the Rapper performs onstage during day one of the Rolling Loud Festival at Banc of California Stadium on Dec. 14, 2019 in Los Angeles. Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

Chance the Rapper has announced that he’s cancelling his already-postponed The Big Tour on Sunday.

The Ballin Flossin rapper had previously postponed the arena tour five days before it was set to begin in September, and the tour was set rescheduled to start on Jan. 15, 2020.

“Hey guys I’ve decided to cancel the Big Tour,” he wrote in an Instagram post. “I know it sucks and its been a lot of back and forth with reschedules and rerouting, but it’s for the best.”

READ MORE: Chance the Rapper releasing debut album this summer

The 26-year-old rapper continued: “I’m gonna take this time to be with family, make some new music and develop my best show to date. I’m deeply sorry to anyone with a ticket who has supported me this past decade by coming to a show and rocking out with me and I feel even worse for anyone who was planning on making this their first Chance concert.”

Chance the Rapper tries to do the weather
Chance the Rapper tries to do the weather

“Thank you all for an amazing year, and a huge thanks to my team and family for being so strong through this whole year,” he concluded. “I promise to come back much stronger and better in 2020 and hope to see some of you guys there.

“I truly love you and God bless.”

Chance the Rapper announced his 35-date tour in July, but postponed it following the birth of his second daughter.

“I thought it over for the past week and I’ve decided to push back my tour. This year has been one of the greatest of my life; Marriage, new baby, first album etc.,” he wrote at the time.

Chance the Rapper was set to perform in Toronto on Feb. 12 at the Scotiabank Arena and in Montreal on Feb. 13 at the Bell Centre.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
