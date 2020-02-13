Menu

Crime

Man charged with attempted murder after alleged attack with crowbar in Whitby

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 13, 2020 11:17 am
A Durham Regional Police Service cruiser.
A Durham Regional Police Service cruiser. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

WHITBY, Ont. – Police say a man has been charged with attempted murder after allegedly beating an elderly man with a crowbar in Whitby, Ont.

Durham regional police say the two men both rented rooms in the same home.

They say the accused entered the man’s room on Saturday and allegedly attacked him with the crowbar.

READ MORE: 1 dead, 1 seriously injured after Pickering industrial accident

Police say another resident of the home heard the commotion and “came to the rescue.”

They say a 45-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder and aggravated assault.

He’s also charged with weapons dangerous and threatening.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 The Canadian Press

