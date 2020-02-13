Man shot in Langley strip mall Friday dies of his injuries

Send this page to someone via email

The man who suffered critical injuries in a Langley shooting over the weekend has died, police confirm.

It happened in a busy strip mall on 200 Street between 64th Avenue and Willowbook Drive around 9:30 p.m. on Feb 7.

We have taken conduct of the investigation from Langley Crossing Shopping Center. A man was shot in the parking lot last Friday around 9:30pm. He recently died in hospital. — IHIT (@HomicideTeam) February 13, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

Police arrived to find an injured man behind the wheel of a black pickup truck which was parked in front of a credit union and near a Chuck E. Cheese restaurant. The man was suffering from gunshot wounds.

A person who contacted Global News claiming to be close to the victim says the man was inside the truck when he was shot — and that his two young children were in the backseat at the time.

Police have said they do not believe the shooting was random.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is expected to provide an update on the case Thursday.