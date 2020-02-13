Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Man shot in Langley strip mall Friday dies of his injuries

By Simon Little Global News
Posted February 13, 2020 11:41 am
Man in grave condition after shooting in Langley mall parking lot
WATCH: Man in grave condition after shooting in Langley mall parking lot (February 8, 2020(

The man who suffered critical injuries in a Langley shooting over the weekend has died, police confirm.

It happened in a busy strip mall on 200 Street between 64th Avenue and Willowbook Drive around 9:30 p.m. on Feb 7.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Shooting at busy Langley strip mall leaves man in ‘grave condition’

Police arrived to find an injured man behind the wheel of a black pickup truck which was parked in front of a credit union and near a Chuck E. Cheese restaurant. The man was suffering from gunshot wounds.

A person who contacted Global News claiming to be close to the victim says the man was inside the truck when he was shot — and that his two young children were in the backseat at the time.

READ MORE: 1 dead, another in serious condition after Surrey shooting, RCMP say

Police have said they do not believe the shooting was random.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is expected to provide an update on the case Thursday.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
ShootingFatal ShootingIHITtargeted shootingLangley shootingihit shootingman shot in front of kids
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.