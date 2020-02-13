2 dead following head-on crash east of London: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Two people are dead following a head-on collision east of London, according to Middlesex County OPP.

Police say they responded to a two-vehicle collision on Hamilton Road east of Putnam Road around 6 p.m. Wednesday.

An initial investigation revealed the crash involved two vehicles, one heading east and another travelling west, according to OPP.

Police say the eastbound vehicle reportedly crossed into the opposite lane before striking the westbound vehicle.

A 78-year-old woman, who police say was driving the westbound vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers added that a 42-year-old man was transported to hospital in life-threatening condition and later died from his injuries.

Police did not disclose which vehicle the man was in, nor did they mention any other people involved in the collision.

The crash forced police to close a section of Hamilton Road on Wednesday night, but the roadway has since reopened.

Police are withholding the victims’ identification pending notification of next of kin.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

