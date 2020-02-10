Menu

Elgin OPP probe fatal incident involving snowmobile in Southwold

By Jess Brady 980 CFPL
Posted February 10, 2020 11:43 am
.
. Don Mitchell / Global News

Elgin OPP say one person has died after a snowmobiling incident in Southwold.

Officers say they were contacted shortly before 12:30 a.m. Monday about a missing snowmobiler in the area of Munro Line.

The OPP says its members searched the area, and the missing snowmobile and a deceased person were found shortly after 7:30 a.m.

Officers say they’re working to contact the person’s next of kin. No further information about the deceased has been released at this time.

The investigation is ongoing, and police say Bush Line is closed to traffic between Oneida Road and Boxall Road as they work on the scene.

