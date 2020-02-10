Elgin OPP probe fatal incident involving snowmobile in Southwold

Send this page to someone via email

Elgin OPP say one person has died after a snowmobiling incident in Southwold.

Officers say they were contacted shortly before 12:30 a.m. Monday about a missing snowmobiler in the area of Munro Line.

READ MORE: Huron County OPP looking for info after snowmobile crash sends 2 to hospital

The OPP says its members searched the area, and the missing snowmobile and a deceased person were found shortly after 7:30 a.m.

Officers say they’re working to contact the person’s next of kin. No further information about the deceased has been released at this time.

READ MORE: Highest number of snowmobile deaths in nearly 15 years last winter — OPP

The investigation is ongoing, and police say Bush Line is closed to traffic between Oneida Road and Boxall Road as they work on the scene.

Story continues below advertisement