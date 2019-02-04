Huron County OPP looking for info after snowmobile crash sends two to hospital
A 33-year-old man is fighting for his life in hospital and a 38-year-old woman is seriously injured after a snowmobile crash in a community north of Exeter over the weekend.
Emergency services responded to a home on York Crescent in Hensall around 9 p.m. Saturday, and found the pair, both from Hensall, on the driveway.
They were both rushed to hospital; the man remains there with life-threatening injuries while the woman has serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Huron County OPP ask anyone with information about the crash to call 1-888-310-1122 or (519) 524-8314. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
