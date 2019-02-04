Huron County OPP looking for info after snowmobile crash sends two to hospital

A 33-year-old man is fighting for his life in hospital and a 38-year-old woman is seriously injured after a snowmobile crash in a community north of Exeter over the weekend.

Emergency services responded to a home on York Crescent in Hensall around 9 p.m. Saturday, and found the pair, both from Hensall, on the driveway.

#Huron OPP is seeking tips from the public in relation to a snowmobile crash that took place in or around Hensall last night. A male & a female are currently in hospital with serious injuries. Please call Huron OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or contact HC CrimeStoppers @hc_crimestopper pic.twitter.com/9Lf6TQvVHq — OPP West (@OPP_WR) February 3, 2019

They were both rushed to hospital; the man remains there with life-threatening injuries while the woman has serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Huron County OPP ask anyone with information about the crash to call 1-888-310-1122 or (519) 524-8314. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).