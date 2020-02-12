Menu

Canada

Edmonton tech company wins NASA iTech competition

By Chris Chacon Global News
Posted February 12, 2020 8:05 pm
Updated February 12, 2020 8:06 pm
Image of Dr. Jayan Nagendran as he won the NASA iTech competition. .
Image of Dr. Jayan Nagendran as he won the NASA iTech competition. . Dr. Jayan Nagendran/Global News

Tevosol Transplant Technologies, an Edmonton tech company, picked up a big win Tuesday in the NASA iTech competition held in Tampa, Florida.

Dr. Jayan Nagendran only had three minutes to present the Ex-Vivo Organ Support System — or EVOSS — a device developed to improve organ transplantation and possibly, one day, to place astronauts in hibernation for long-distance space travel.

READ MORE: Made-in-Alberta ‘robot body’ that allows lungs to stay alive between surgery helps with 12 successful transplants

“We were really privileged to have been chosen as one of the top 10 companies to present at the NASA iTech Ignite The Night event and [Tuesday] I was able to win the competition,” said Nagendran, who is co-founder of Tevosol Transplant Technologies.

READ MORE: University team sends first Alberta-made satellite into space: ‘It was perfect’

Nagendran returned home with a big win for Canada on a global scale, and an even bigger accomplishment for Edmonton’s tech industry.

“It’s reassuring that a company started in Edmonton and technology that’s developed right here at home is actually being recognized at an international level and actually has an application, potentially, with deep space travel,” Nagendran said.

Story continues below advertisement

“This is a huge deal for the city of Edmonton because it’s putting Edmonton on the map.

“We have the most tech companies from a single city that have been reviewed and have made it to the NASA iTech top 10,” Lending Assist CEO Kim Krushell said.

READ MORE: Edmonton tech startup disappointed after UCP freezes investor tax credit program

The semi-final win has led to an open dialogue with NASA.

“The commitment now is that we’re likely to present at NASA’s final forum and really that means that NASA’s head office seriously reviews these top companies,” added Nagendran.

In May, Tevosol will compete against 10 other companies for the top spot.

The EVOSS device is currently in its prototype phase, but commercial products will be developed later this year.

NASAEdmonton techEdmonton Tech Companiesedmonton industryevossEVOSS DeviceIgnite the night TampaNASA ITechorgan transplantationTevosolTevosol Transplant Technologies
