Canada

Airport-style screening soon to be implemented at Toronto city hall

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 12, 2020 5:24 pm
TORONTO – Almost all visitors to Toronto City Hall will soon have to go through security screening.

Starting next Tuesday, access to the building will require walking through a metal detector.

The City says it’s the same screening that has been required to enter council chambers since December 2018.

READ MORE: Bag checks at Toronto city hall a part of new security measures

It says moving the detectors to the main floor will expand secure space to the whole building.

Visitors wishing to access the information desk, attached library or washrooms won’t have to be screened.

Access to city hall will only be through the front doors or parking garage entrances.

READ MORE: ‘Toronto’ sign at Nathan Phillips Square set to be replaced

In a release, the City says visitor baggage, backpacks and other items will be subject to inspection. People will also have to empty their pockets of any metallic items and say whether they have anything prohibited to declare.

If an alarm is triggered, visitors will be manually wanded.

City employees and access cardholders will be able to bypass the screening process.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
