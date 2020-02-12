Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

London man wanted for attempted murder after stabbing outside St. Marys school: Stratford police

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted February 12, 2020 2:49 pm
Derek Boyd, 36, of London is wanted in connection with an attempted murder investigation.
Derek Boyd, 36, of London is wanted in connection with an attempted murder investigation. Stratford Police Service

Stratford police have released a photograph as officers seek the public’s help looking for a man wanted in an attempted murder investigation.

Police say a man and woman became “involved in an altercation” in the parking lot outside of Little Falls Public School at 25 Lindsay Atkinson Dr. in St. Marys shortly after 9 a.m. Wednesday.

According to police, the woman was stabbed by the male “several times” but was able to flee and seek help from people at the school, who contacted emergency services.

READ MORE: 4 males charged after stabbing near downtown London high school

The 26-year-old victim was later transported from St. Marys General Hospital to Victoria Hospital in London where she is being treated for life-threatening injuries.

The suspect has been identified by police as Derek Boyd, 36, of London.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say an arrest warrant is being sought on a charge of attempted murder. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact police.

“If Boyd is seen,” a release stated, “please call 911 immediately and do not approach him.”

Stratford police add that this is believed to be an “isolated incident” and as a result, there are no safety concerns for the wider public.

Little Falls Public School was placed in a hold and secure as part of the investigation and police remain on scene but “the students are free to move about the school freely and the educational day is continuing as normal.”

Funeral held for teen fatally stabbed outside Hamilton high school
Funeral held for teen fatally stabbed outside Hamilton high school
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
stratford policeAttempt Murderstabbing outside schoollondon man attempt murder st marysst marys attempt murder
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.