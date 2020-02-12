London man wanted for attempted murder after stabbing outside St. Marys school: Stratford police

Send this page to someone via email

Stratford police have released a photograph as officers seek the public’s help looking for a man wanted in an attempted murder investigation.

Police say a man and woman became “involved in an altercation” in the parking lot outside of Little Falls Public School at 25 Lindsay Atkinson Dr. in St. Marys shortly after 9 a.m. Wednesday.

According to police, the woman was stabbed by the male “several times” but was able to flee and seek help from people at the school, who contacted emergency services.

The 26-year-old victim was later transported from St. Marys General Hospital to Victoria Hospital in London where she is being treated for life-threatening injuries.

The suspect has been identified by police as Derek Boyd, 36, of London.

Police say an arrest warrant is being sought on a charge of attempted murder. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact police.

“If Boyd is seen,” a release stated, “please call 911 immediately and do not approach him.”

Stratford police add that this is believed to be an “isolated incident” and as a result, there are no safety concerns for the wider public.

Little Falls Public School was placed in a hold and secure as part of the investigation and police remain on scene but “the students are free to move about the school freely and the educational day is continuing as normal.”

