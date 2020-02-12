Truck fire on Hwy. 15 in the Laurentians slows Wednesday morning traffic

Send this page to someone via email

Highway 15 in the Laurentians was clogged for most of the Wednesday morning rush hour after a truck caught fire near Mirabel, just before Highway 50.

A spokesperson for the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) confirmed to Global News that the truck caught fire just before 4:30 a.m. in the right lane of Highway 15 southbound.

READ MORE: Quebec unveils revamped recycling program that puts greater responsibility on producers

The incident forced the closure of two of the expressway’s four southbound lanes, which led to traffic being backed up as far north as Saint-Jérôme.

More from Global News Canadian airlines feel the pressure of flight shaming and the ‘Greta effect’

The SQ said the fire was finally put out shortly before 7:30 a.m., which allowed one of the two lanes that was closed to reopen. The other lane is expected to reopen after the truck is towed away.

Nobody was injured in the fire, and the truck did not contain hazardous materials, according to the SQ, who said the vehicle was carrying paper products.

Story continues below advertisement