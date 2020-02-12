Menu

Truck fire on Hwy. 15 in the Laurentians slows Wednesday morning traffic

By Benson Cook Global News
Posted February 12, 2020 8:17 am
A truck that caught fire on Highway 15 heading south in the Laurentians forced two of the highway's four southbound lanes to close during the morning rush hour on Feb. 12, 2020.
A truck that caught fire on Highway 15 heading south in the Laurentians forced two of the highway's four southbound lanes to close during the morning rush hour on Feb. 12, 2020. TVA

Highway 15 in the Laurentians was clogged for most of the Wednesday morning rush hour after a truck caught fire near Mirabel, just before Highway 50.

A spokesperson for the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) confirmed to Global News that the truck caught fire just before 4:30 a.m. in the right lane of Highway 15 southbound.

The incident forced the closure of two of the expressway’s four southbound lanes, which led to traffic being backed up as far north as Saint-Jérôme.

The SQ said the fire was finally put out shortly before 7:30 a.m., which allowed one of the two lanes that was closed to reopen. The other lane is expected to reopen after the truck is towed away.

Nobody was injured in the fire, and the truck did not contain hazardous materials, according to the SQ, who said the vehicle was carrying paper products.

