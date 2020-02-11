Menu

Sports

OHL Roundup: Tuesday, February 11, 2020

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 11, 2020 11:22 pm

LONDON, Ont. – Eric Uba scored twice as the Guelph Storm downed the London Knights 3-1 on Tuesday in Ontario Hockey League action.

Uba supplied the game winning goal for the Storm at 18:55 of the third period, then added an empty-net goal 52 seconds later.

Ben McFarlane also scored for the Storm (26-19-6), while Nico Daws made 37 saves.

Jonathan Gruden scored for the Knights (34-14-2) and Brett Brochu stopped 34 shots for London.

Guelph didn’t score on its one power play and the Knights were 1 for 3 with the man advantage.

RANGERS 3 OTTERS 1

KITCHENER, Ont. — Liam Hawel scored twice as the Rangers subdued Erie.

Donovan Sebrango put away the power-play winner 11:28 into the first period for Kitchener (33-12-7).

Maxim Golod scored for the Otters (21-20-10).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 11, 2020.

OHLLondon KnightsGuelph StormPeterborough PetesHamilton Bulldogskitchener rangersKingston FrontenacsWindsor SpitfiresErie OttersOwen Sound AttackOttawa 67'sOshawa Generalssarnia stingSaginaw SpiritBarrie ColtsFlint Firebirdsmississauga steelheadsSudbury Wolvesnorth bay battalionNiagara IceDogsSault Ste. Marie Greyhoundsohl-roundup
