3 people charged after Whyte Ave crash involving stolen vehicle

Three people have been charged after a three-vehicle crash involving a stolen truck closed a busy south Edmonton intersection on Monday.

At around 12:50 p.m., Wetaskiwin RCMP located a stolen truck and tracked it through Maskwacis and into Leduc, where it stopped at a gas station. RCMP attempted a traffic stop when the driver rammed an RCMP vehicle and drove away from the scene towards Edmonton, RCMP said. A woman who was in the suspect vehicle was left at the gas station and arrested by RCMP.

Officers, RCMP Air Services, and Edmonton police followed the vehicle into the Edmonton area.

RCMP said it was being driven “erratically throughout Edmonton before becoming involved in a collision with two civilian vehicles at the intersection of 99 Street and 82 Avenue.”

A woman in one of the other vehicles suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital.

The two people in the suspect vehicle tried to run away but were caught by Edmonton police, RCMP said.

Clinton Littlechild, 23, of Edmonton has been charged with several offences, including assaulting a police officer, two counts of fleeing police, three counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

Joyce Ward, 30, of Alix, Alta., has been charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and failing to comply with a probation order.

Terra Crane, 31, of Edmonton has been charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

Both Ward and Crane were released after appearing before a justice and are set to appear in court next on March 3.

Littlechild was remanded into custody and is set to appear in court on Feb. 13.