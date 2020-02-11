Menu

Canada

Transport truck driver charged in connection with deadly 2019 Middlesex crash: OPP

By Kelly Wang Global News
Posted February 11, 2020 5:00 pm
.
. Lars Hagberg / The Canadian Press

A 28-year-old man is facing charges after a fatal crash in fall 2019 in Middlesex.

OPP say they investigated a collision on Nov. 18th 2019 around 8:20 p.m. at Glendon Drive and Melbourne Road.

Officials say the collision involved a transport truck and two passenger vehicles.

READ MORE: Crash victim Mariia Bundur, 4, remembered as ‘happy, social, and bubbly child’

According to police, a four-year-old child died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash, later identified as Mariia Bundur of Appin, Ont.

Two others sustained serious injuries, officials say.

On Feb. 11, 2020, OPP arrested and charged the transport truck driver, a 28-year-old Tecumseh, Ont. man with criminal negligence causing death, criminal negligence causing bodily harm, and enter inaccurate or false information in a daily log.

The accused was held for a bail hearing at a London court on Feb. 11th.

