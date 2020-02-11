Niagara police arrest 2 in connection with St. Catharines assault, robbery

Niagara Regional Police have arrested two men in connection with an assault in St. Catharines.
Police say the two suspects were involved in an altercation with another man inside a home in the area of Cumberland Street and Grandview Drive at around 2:30 Monday morning.
Investigators say it’s believed a handgun was shown at one point during the altercation, but no one was seriously injured, and the suspects fled before officers arrived.
Police say they believe the incident was a targeted attack.
Police have also determined the same suspects were involved in a robbery at the downtown St. Catharines bus terminal later Monday morning.
Triztin Stevens, 18, of St. Catharines has been charged with robbery, assault with a weapon and numerous other offences.
A 17-year-old boy, who cannot be identified under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, is charged with robbery, uttering threats, and unauthorized possession of a firearm.
