Crime

Niagara police arrest 2 in connection with St. Catharines assault, robbery

By Rick Zamperin 900 CHML
Posted February 11, 2020 4:27 pm
Niagara Regional Police have made two arrests in an assault and robbery in St. Catharines.
Police say the two suspects were involved in an altercation with another man inside a home in the area of Cumberland Street and Grandview Drive at around 2:30 Monday morning.

Investigators say it’s believed a handgun was shown at one point during the altercation, but no one was seriously injured, and the suspects fled before officers arrived.

Police say they believe the incident was a targeted attack.

Police have also determined the same suspects were involved in a robbery at the downtown St. Catharines bus terminal later Monday morning.

Triztin Stevens, 18, of St. Catharines has been charged with robbery, assault with a weapon and numerous other offences.

A 17-year-old boy, who cannot be identified under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, is charged with robbery, uttering threats, and unauthorized possession of a firearm.

