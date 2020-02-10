Niagara police searching for 2 suspects following St. Catharines assault

Send this page to someone via email

Niagara Regional Police are looking for two suspects in connection with an early morning assault in St. Catharines.

Police say two men were involved in an altercation with another man inside a home in the area of Cumberland Street and Grandview Drive at around 2:30 a.m. Monday.

Investigators say it’s believed a handgun was shown at one point during the altercation.

Police say no one was seriously injured.

The two suspects fled prior to officers arriving at the home.

One man is white, in his 20s, with blonde hair, police say. The other is about 16-year-old and police say he has a thin build, with dark hair, brown eyes and a black moustache.

Detectives do not believe it was a random incident.

