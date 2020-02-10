Menu

Crime

Niagara police searching for 2 suspects following St. Catharines assault

By Rick Zamperin 900 CHML
Posted February 10, 2020 2:36 pm
Niagara police are investigating an assault in St. Catharines.
Niagara police are investigating an assault in St. Catharines.

Niagara Regional Police are looking for two suspects in connection with an early morning assault in St. Catharines.

Police say two men were involved in an altercation with another man inside a home in the area of Cumberland Street and Grandview Drive at around 2:30 a.m. Monday.

Investigators say it’s believed a handgun was shown at one point during the altercation.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say no one was seriously injured.

The two suspects fled prior to officers arriving at the home.

One man is white, in his 20s, with blonde hair, police say. The other is about 16-year-old and police say he has a thin build, with dark hair, brown eyes and a black moustache.

Detectives do not believe it was a random incident.

