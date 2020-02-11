Boston Rob of ‘Survivor’ says this season will be his last

Send this page to someone via email

Boston Rob Mariano is returning to Survivor for Season 40’s Winners at War, but he’s revealed it will be his final season.

This will be Mariano’s sixth season on the reality competition series. He has competed on Survivor: Marquesas, Survivor: All-Stars, Survivor: Heroes vs. Villains, Survivor: Redemption Island, Survivor: Island of the Idols and the upcoming season Survivor: Winners at War.

“I feel like we have the cherry on top of the sundae this time, and we are officially retired,” he told Entertainment Tonight (ET) on Monday.

Mariano will be competing against his wife Amber this season. The pair met during Survivor: All Stars, which Amber ended up winning.

‘Survivor: All-Stars’ cast member “Boston Rob” Mariano proposed marriage and Amber Brkich accepted on the set of the ‘Survivor: All-Stars’ finale at Madison Square Garden on May 9, 2004 in New York City. (Photo by Scott Gries/Getty Images)

“You’d think! He’s done it six times!” she exclaimed. “You can only go six times!”

Story continues below advertisement

Amber’s return to the competition series comes after a 16-year hiatus.

“How could I not [come back for this season]? Honestly, I don’t think any winner would turn down the chance to be on the 40th season. I mean, come on! You’d be crazy to turn it down,” she told ET.

She is also ending her Survivor run with Season 40.

“I think I’ve gotten more than pretty much anybody [out of Survivor],” Amber said. “Getting to meet my husband, fall in love, getting engaged, being married 15 years. Four kids later, going back and doing it again with my husband… I mean, who’s gotten to go out there and play with the love of their life two times?”

‘Survivor: All-Stars’ cast members “Boston Rob” Mariano and Amber Brkich look at Amber’s engagement ring after Rob proposed marriage and Amber accepted on the set of the ‘Survivor: All-Stars’ finale at Madison Square Garden on May 9, 2004 in New York City. (Photo by Scott Gries/Getty Images)

“I’m just the luckiest person there is, so I think I should hang up my hat and retire while I’m on top,” she added.

Mariano told TVLine that he knew “Season 40 was going to be pretty monumental and that they were doing something big.”

“I felt like my Survivor journey was complete, but then I thought to myself, when I’m at home sitting down and 40 comes on and it’s all winners, am I really going to not want to be a part of it? That was the determining factor for me,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

He also said he feels he has “the biggest and brightest” target on his back this season.

1:20 Coming up in 2020: The 40th season of ‘Survivor’ Coming up in 2020: The 40th season of ‘Survivor’

“I basically told people if they’re on a season with me they need to get rid of me because I’m gonna outplay you, I’m gonna outlast you and I’m gonna outwit you,” Mariano said. “But sometimes, they don’t take my advice, and if they let me stick around long enough, I’m the type of guy that can get it done.

“My target is enormous. It didn’t help that we left the day after they announced Season 39. The cast got to see that they literally built a statue of me on the island, and we did press right across from those statues.

“People are well aware of my history in the game, and my reputation precedes me. Even with those odds stacked against me, I’m a competitor. I want to play,” Mariano said.

Survivor: Winners at War premieres on Feb. 12 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Global.