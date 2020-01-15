‘Survivor: Winners At War’: Meet the 20 castaways

Survivor: Winners At War, the 40th season of the veteran competition series, premieres Feb. 12, and it’s doing something unprecedented — pitting winners against winners.
For the 20th anniversary of Survivor, the series will unite the most memorable and celebrated champions from the past two decades.
The castaways will fight to earn the title of Sole Survivor and an increased prize of $2 million, the largest jackpot in reality show history.
Take a look at the castaways below.
Natalie Anderson
Hometown: Colombo, Sri Lanka
Current residence: Edgewater, New Jersey
Previous season: Winner of Survivor: San Juan del Sur (Season 29)
Occupation: CrossFit Trainer
Tyson Apostol
Hometown: Lindon, Utah
Current residence: Mesa, Arizona
Previous seasons: Survivor: Tocantins (Season 18), Survivor: Heroes vs. Villains (Season 20), Winner of Survivor: Blood vs. Water (Season 27)
Occupation: Son, husband, father, friend. In a different order though.
Danni Boatwright
Hometown: Tonganoxie, Kansas
Current residence: Shawnee, Kansas
Previous season: Winner of Survivor: Guatemala (Season 11)
Occupation: Owner of Sideline Chic
Sophie Georgina Clarke
Hometown: Willsboro, New York
Current residence: Santa Monica, California
Previous seasons: Winner of Survivor: South Pacific (Season 23)
Occupation: Health-care Consultant
Jeremy Collins
Hometown: Cambridge, Massachusetts
Current residence: Foxboro, Massachusetts
Previous seasons: Survivor: San Juan del Sur (Season 29); Winner of Survivor: Second Chance (Season 31)
Occupation: Firefighter
Sandra Diaz-Twine
Hometown: Stamford, Connecticut
Current residence: Riverview, Florida
Previous seasons: Winner of Survivor: Pearl Islands (Season 7), Winner of Survivor: Heroes vs. Villains (Season 20), Survivor: Game Changers (Season 34), Mentor on Survivor: Island of the Idols (Season 39).
Occupation: Case Manager at Law Firm
Ben Driebergen
Hometown: Boise, Idaho
Current residence: Boise, Idaho
Previous season: Winner of Survivor: Heroes vs. Healers vs. Hustlers (Season 35)
Occupation: Real estate/stay-at-home dad
Michele Fitzgerald
Hometown: Freehold, New Jersey
Current residence: Hoboken, New Jersey
Previous season: Winner of Survivor: Kaôh Rōng (Season 32)
Occupation: Business Development Manager
Wendell Holland
Hometown: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Current residence: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Previous season: Winner of Survivor: Ghost Island (Season 36)
Occupation: Furniture Designer
Adam Klein
Hometown: Burlingame, California
Current residence: Los Angeles, California
Previous season: Winner of Survivor: Millennials vs. Gen X (Season 33)
Occupation: Keynote speaker and host
Yul Kwon
Hometown: Concord, California
Current residence: Los Altos, California
Previous season: Winner of Survivor: Cook Islands (Season 13)
Occupation: Product Management
Sarah Lacina
Hometown: Muscatine, Iowa
Current residence: Cedar Rapids, Iowa
Previous seasons: Survivor: Cagayan (Season 28), Winner of Survivor: Game Changers (Season 34)
Occupation: Police Officer
Amber Mariano
Hometown: Beaver, Pennsylvania
Current residence: Pensacola, Florida
Previous seasons: Survivor: The Australian Outback (Season 2), Winner of Survivor: All-Stars (Season 8)
Occupation: Director of Marketing and Communications
“Boston” Rob Mariano
Hometown: Boston, Massachusetts
Current residence: Pensacola, Florida
Previous seasons: Survivor: Marquesas (Season 4), Survivor: All-Stars (Season 8), Survivor: Heroes vs. Villains (Season 20), Winner of Survivor: Redemption Island (Season 22), Mentor on Survivor: Island of the Idols (Season 39)
Occupation: Construction
Parvati Shallow
Hometown: Atlanta, Georgia
Current residence: Los Angeles, California
Previous seasons: Survivor: Cook Islands (Season 13), Winner of Survivor: Fans vs. Favorites (Season 16), Survivor: Heroes vs. Villains (Season 20)
Occupation: Yoga Teacher, Life Coach, and Speaker
Kim Spradlin-Wolfe
Hometown: San Antonio, Texas
Current residence: San Antonio, Texas
Previous season: Winner Survivor: One World (Season 24)
Occupation: Interior Designer
Denise Stapley
Hometown: Marion, Iowa
Current residence: Marion, Iowa
Previous season: Winner of Survivor: Philippines (Season 25)
Occupation: Therapist (LMHC, & AASECT Certified Sex Therapist)
Anthony “Tony” Vlachos
Hometown: Jersey City, New Jersey
Current residence: Allendale, New Jersey
Previous seasons: Winner of Survivor: Cagayan (Season 28), Survivor: Game Changers (Season 34)
Occupation: Police Officer
Nick Wilson
Hometown: Williamsburg, Kentucky
Current residence: Williamsburg, Kentucky
Previous season: Winner of Survivor: David vs. Goliath (Season 37)
Occupation: Attorney
Ethan Zohn
Hometown: Lexington, Massachusetts
Current residence: Hillsborough, New Hampshire
Previous seasons: Winner of Survivor: Africa (Season 3), Survivor: All-Stars (Season 8)
Occupation: Social Entrepreneur and Keynote Speaker
Survivor: Winners At War premieres on Wednesday, Feb. 12, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Global.
