Entertainment

‘Survivor: Winners At War’: Meet the 20 castaways

By Katie Scott Global News
Posted January 15, 2020 4:51 pm
Executive Producer Jeff Probst returns to host 'Survivor: Winners At War.'.
Executive Producer Jeff Probst returns to host 'Survivor: Winners At War.'. Timothy Kuratek/CBS Entertainment

Survivor: Winners At War, the 40th season of the veteran competition series, premieres Feb. 12, and it’s doing something unprecedented — pitting winners against winners.

For the 20th anniversary of Survivor, the series will unite the most memorable and celebrated champions from the past two decades.

‘Survivor: Island Of The Idols’ addresses controversy during finale
‘Survivor: Island Of The Idols’ addresses controversy during finale

The castaways will fight to earn the title of Sole Survivor and an increased prize of $2 million, the largest jackpot in reality show history.

READ MORE: ‘Survivor’ finale: Jeff Probst apologizes, says the show will do better

Take a look at the castaways below.

Natalie Anderson

CBS
CBS CBS

Hometown: Colombo, Sri Lanka
Current residence: Edgewater, New Jersey
Previous season: Winner of Survivor: San Juan del Sur (Season 29)
Occupation: CrossFit Trainer

Tyson Apostol

CBS
CBS CBS

Hometown: Lindon, Utah
Current residence: Mesa, Arizona
Previous seasons: Survivor: Tocantins (Season 18), Survivor: Heroes vs. Villains (Season 20), Winner of Survivor: Blood vs. Water (Season 27)
Occupation: Son, husband, father, friend. In a different order though.

Danni Boatwright

CBS
CBS CBS

Hometown: Tonganoxie, Kansas
Current residence: Shawnee, Kansas
Previous season: Winner of Survivor: Guatemala (Season 11)
Occupation: Owner of Sideline Chic

Sophie Georgina Clarke

CBS
CBS CBS

Hometown: Willsboro, New York
Current residence: Santa Monica, California
Previous seasons: Winner of Survivor: South Pacific (Season 23)
Occupation: Health-care Consultant

Jeremy Collins

CBS
CBS CBS

Hometown: Cambridge, Massachusetts
Current residence: Foxboro, Massachusetts
Previous seasons: Survivor: San Juan del Sur (Season 29); Winner of Survivor: Second Chance (Season 31)
Occupation: Firefighter

Sandra Diaz-Twine

CBS
CBS CBS

Hometown: Stamford, Connecticut
Current residence: Riverview, Florida
Previous seasons: Winner of Survivor: Pearl Islands (Season 7), Winner of Survivor: Heroes vs. Villains (Season 20), Survivor: Game Changers (Season 34), Mentor on Survivor: Island of the Idols (Season 39).
Occupation: Case Manager at Law Firm

Ben Driebergen

CBS
CBS CBS

Hometown: Boise, Idaho
Current residence: Boise, Idaho
Previous season: Winner of Survivor: Heroes vs. Healers vs. Hustlers (Season 35)
Occupation: Real estate/stay-at-home dad

Michele Fitzgerald

CBS
CBS CBS

Hometown: Freehold, New Jersey
Current residence: Hoboken, New Jersey
Previous season: Winner of Survivor: Kaôh Rōng (Season 32)
Occupation: Business Development Manager

Wendell Holland

CBS
CBS CBS

Hometown: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Current residence: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Previous season: Winner of Survivor: Ghost Island (Season 36)
Occupation: Furniture Designer

Adam Klein

CBS
CBS CBS

Hometown: Burlingame, California
Current residence: Los Angeles, California
Previous season: Winner of Survivor: Millennials vs. Gen X (Season 33)
Occupation: Keynote speaker and host

Yul Kwon

CBS
CBS CBS

Hometown: Concord, California
Current residence: Los Altos, California
Previous season: Winner of Survivor: Cook Islands (Season 13)
Occupation: Product Management

Sarah Lacina

CBS
CBS CBS

Hometown: Muscatine, Iowa
Current residence: Cedar Rapids, Iowa
Previous seasons: Survivor: Cagayan (Season 28), Winner of Survivor: Game Changers (Season 34)
Occupation: Police Officer

Amber Mariano

CBS
CBS CBS

Hometown: Beaver, Pennsylvania
Current residence: Pensacola, Florida
Previous seasons: Survivor: The Australian Outback (Season 2), Winner of Survivor: All-Stars (Season 8)
Occupation: Director of Marketing and Communications

“Boston” Rob Mariano

CBS
CBS CBS

Hometown: Boston, Massachusetts
Current residence: Pensacola, Florida
Previous seasons: Survivor: Marquesas (Season 4), Survivor: All-Stars (Season 8), Survivor: Heroes vs. Villains (Season 20), Winner of Survivor: Redemption Island (Season 22), Mentor on Survivor: Island of the Idols (Season 39)
Occupation: Construction

Parvati Shallow

CBS
CBS CBS

Hometown: Atlanta, Georgia
Current residence: Los Angeles, California
Previous seasons: Survivor: Cook Islands (Season 13), Winner of Survivor: Fans vs. Favorites (Season 16), Survivor: Heroes vs. Villains (Season 20)
Occupation: Yoga Teacher, Life Coach, and Speaker

Kim Spradlin-Wolfe

CBS
CBS CBS

Hometown: San Antonio, Texas
Current residence: San Antonio, Texas
Previous season: Winner Survivor: One World (Season 24)
Occupation: Interior Designer

Denise Stapley

CBS
CBS CBS

Hometown: Marion, Iowa
Current residence: Marion, Iowa
Previous season: Winner of Survivor: Philippines (Season 25)
Occupation: Therapist (LMHC, & AASECT Certified Sex Therapist)

Anthony “Tony” Vlachos

CBS
CBS CBS

Hometown: Jersey City, New Jersey
Current residence: Allendale, New Jersey
Previous seasons: Winner of Survivor: Cagayan (Season 28), Survivor: Game Changers (Season 34)
Occupation: Police Officer

Nick Wilson

CBS
CBS CBS

Hometown: Williamsburg, Kentucky
Current residence: Williamsburg, Kentucky
Previous season: Winner of Survivor: David vs. Goliath (Season 37)
Occupation: Attorney

Ethan Zohn

CBS
CBS CBS

Hometown: Lexington, Massachusetts
Current residence: Hillsborough, New Hampshire
Previous seasons: Winner of Survivor: Africa (Season 3), Survivor: All-Stars (Season 8)
Occupation: Social Entrepreneur and Keynote Speaker

Story continues below advertisement

Survivor: Winners At War premieres on Wednesday, Feb. 12, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Global.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
national skyline national skyline

