‘Survivor: Winners At War’: Meet the 20 castaways

Survivor: Winners At War, the 40th season of the veteran competition series, premieres Feb. 12, and it’s doing something unprecedented — pitting winners against winners.

For the 20th anniversary of Survivor, the series will unite the most memorable and celebrated champions from the past two decades.

The castaways will fight to earn the title of Sole Survivor and an increased prize of $2 million, the largest jackpot in reality show history.

Take a look at the castaways below.

Natalie Anderson

CBS CBS

Hometown: Colombo, Sri Lanka

Current residence: Edgewater, New Jersey

Previous season: Winner of Survivor: San Juan del Sur (Season 29)

Occupation: CrossFit Trainer

Tyson Apostol

CBS CBS

Hometown: Lindon, Utah

Current residence: Mesa, Arizona

Previous seasons: Survivor: Tocantins (Season 18), Survivor: Heroes vs. Villains (Season 20), Winner of Survivor: Blood vs. Water (Season 27)

Occupation: Son, husband, father, friend. In a different order though.

Danni Boatwright

CBS CBS

Hometown: Tonganoxie, Kansas

Current residence: Shawnee, Kansas

Previous season: Winner of Survivor: Guatemala (Season 11)

Occupation: Owner of Sideline Chic

Sophie Georgina Clarke

CBS CBS

Hometown: Willsboro, New York

Current residence: Santa Monica, California

Previous seasons: Winner of Survivor: South Pacific (Season 23)

Occupation: Health-care Consultant

Jeremy Collins

CBS CBS

Hometown: Cambridge, Massachusetts

Current residence: Foxboro, Massachusetts

Previous seasons: Survivor: San Juan del Sur (Season 29); Winner of Survivor: Second Chance (Season 31)

Occupation: Firefighter

Sandra Diaz-Twine

CBS CBS

Hometown: Stamford, Connecticut

Current residence: Riverview, Florida

Previous seasons: Winner of Survivor: Pearl Islands (Season 7), Winner of Survivor: Heroes vs. Villains (Season 20), Survivor: Game Changers (Season 34), Mentor on Survivor: Island of the Idols (Season 39).

Occupation: Case Manager at Law Firm

Ben Driebergen

CBS CBS

Hometown: Boise, Idaho

Current residence: Boise, Idaho

Previous season: Winner of Survivor: Heroes vs. Healers vs. Hustlers (Season 35)

Occupation: Real estate/stay-at-home dad

Michele Fitzgerald

CBS CBS

Hometown: Freehold, New Jersey

Current residence: Hoboken, New Jersey

Previous season: Winner of Survivor: Kaôh Rōng (Season 32)

Occupation: Business Development Manager

Wendell Holland

CBS CBS

Hometown: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Current residence: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Previous season: Winner of Survivor: Ghost Island (Season 36)

Occupation: Furniture Designer

Adam Klein

CBS CBS

Hometown: Burlingame, California

Current residence: Los Angeles, California

Previous season: Winner of Survivor: Millennials vs. Gen X (Season 33)

Occupation: Keynote speaker and host

Yul Kwon

CBS CBS

Hometown: Concord, California

Current residence: Los Altos, California

Previous season: Winner of Survivor: Cook Islands (Season 13)

Occupation: Product Management

Sarah Lacina

CBS CBS

Hometown: Muscatine, Iowa

Current residence: Cedar Rapids, Iowa

Previous seasons: Survivor: Cagayan (Season 28), Winner of Survivor: Game Changers (Season 34)

Occupation: Police Officer

Amber Mariano

CBS CBS

Hometown: Beaver, Pennsylvania

Current residence: Pensacola, Florida

Previous seasons: Survivor: The Australian Outback (Season 2), Winner of Survivor: All-Stars (Season 8)

Occupation: Director of Marketing and Communications

“Boston” Rob Mariano

CBS CBS

Hometown: Boston, Massachusetts

Current residence: Pensacola, Florida

Previous seasons: Survivor: Marquesas (Season 4), Survivor: All-Stars (Season 8), Survivor: Heroes vs. Villains (Season 20), Winner of Survivor: Redemption Island (Season 22), Mentor on Survivor: Island of the Idols (Season 39)

Occupation: Construction

Parvati Shallow

CBS CBS

Hometown: Atlanta, Georgia

Current residence: Los Angeles, California

Previous seasons: Survivor: Cook Islands (Season 13), Winner of Survivor: Fans vs. Favorites (Season 16), Survivor: Heroes vs. Villains (Season 20)

Occupation: Yoga Teacher, Life Coach, and Speaker

Kim Spradlin-Wolfe

CBS CBS

Hometown: San Antonio, Texas

Current residence: San Antonio, Texas

Previous season: Winner Survivor: One World (Season 24)

Occupation: Interior Designer

Denise Stapley

CBS CBS

Hometown: Marion, Iowa

Current residence: Marion, Iowa

Previous season: Winner of Survivor: Philippines (Season 25)

Occupation: Therapist (LMHC, & AASECT Certified Sex Therapist)

Anthony “Tony” Vlachos

CBS CBS

Hometown: Jersey City, New Jersey

Current residence: Allendale, New Jersey

Previous seasons: Winner of Survivor: Cagayan (Season 28), Survivor: Game Changers (Season 34)

Occupation: Police Officer

Nick Wilson

CBS CBS

Hometown: Williamsburg, Kentucky

Current residence: Williamsburg, Kentucky

Previous season: Winner of Survivor: David vs. Goliath (Season 37)

Occupation: Attorney

Ethan Zohn

CBS CBS

Hometown: Lexington, Massachusetts

Current residence: Hillsborough, New Hampshire

Previous seasons: Winner of Survivor: Africa (Season 3), Survivor: All-Stars (Season 8)

Occupation: Social Entrepreneur and Keynote Speaker

Survivor: Winners At War premieres on Wednesday, Feb. 12, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Global.