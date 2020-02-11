Service on Exo’s Candiac line disrupted for 2nd day

Send this page to someone via email

Thousands of commuters on Montreal’s South Shore will have a difficult time getting to work for a second straight day as protests in Kahnawake continue to block the tracks of Exo’s Line 4 Candiac on Tuesday.

The suburban transportation service cancelled all eight of its morning departures to the island, with a decision on whether its 1:20 p.m. train would continue expected later on in the day.

Just like Monday, a fleet of 30 shuttle buses will run to get commuters from the Candiac, Delson, Saint-Constant and Sainte-Catherine stations to the Mansfield bus terminal near Gare Centrale downtown.

Exo is again urging those who board the Candiac line at the on-island LaSalle and du Canal stations to take Société de transport de Montréal (STM) buses and transfer to the Metro network. Train tickets will be accepted on STM bus lines that stop at those stations.

The Montreal-West and Vendome stations will continue to see train service from Exo’s Line 1 Vaudreuil-Hudson and Line 2 Saint-Jérôme.

The protests in Kahnawake are blocking the Canadian Pacific-owned train tracks used by the Candiac line in addition to freight services, which have also been disrupted.

The demonstration is in support of the Wet’suwet’en Nation in British Columbia, whose members are clashing with RCMP in the northwestern part of that province in opposition to the construction of the Coastal GasLink pipeline.

Similar Indigenous-led demonstrations have blocked passenger rail services elsewhere, including along Via Rail’s Toronto-Montreal corridor. The Crown corporation had already cancelled 19 scheduled departures connecting those two cities before dawn on Tuesday.

— With files from the Canadian Press