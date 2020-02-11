B.C. health officials to provide update on novel coronavirus

Send this page to someone via email

B.C. health officials are slated to deliver an update on COVID-19 (the novel coronavirus) on Tuesday morning.

The has province committed to providing weekly Tuesday updates on the virus and health officials’ response.

On Monday, the B.C. Centre for Disease Control (BC CDC) formally confirmed the latest two cases of novel coronavirus in the province.

The agency first announced those two presumptive cases last Thursday, but samples needed to be sent to the National Microbiology Lab in Winnipeg for formal confirmation.

There are four confirmed cases in the province in total, and seven confirmed across the country.

Officials with the World Health Organization (WHO) announced Tuesday that they had named the virus COVID-19.

The UN health agency explained that the name COVID-19 consists of the CO in coronavirus, VI in virus and D for disease; 19 stands for the year 2019.

As of Tuesday, the virus has infected 43,170 people and left 1,018 dead, most of them in China.