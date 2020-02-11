Menu

Live Updates

B.C. health officials to provide update on novel coronavirus

By Simon Little Global News
Posted February 11, 2020 2:15 pm
Updated February 11, 2020 2:22 pm
WATCH LIVE: B.C. health officials are slated to deliver an update on COVID-19 at 11:30 a.m. PT.

B.C. health officials are slated to deliver an update on COVID-19 (the novel coronavirus) on Tuesday morning.

The has province committed to providing weekly Tuesday updates on the virus and health officials’ response.

READ MORE: COVID-19: New coronavirus disease named by World Health Organization

On Monday, the B.C. Centre for Disease Control (BC CDC) formally confirmed the latest two cases of novel coronavirus in the province.

The agency first announced those two presumptive cases last Thursday, but samples needed to be sent to the National Microbiology Lab in Winnipeg for formal confirmation.

There are four confirmed cases in the province in total, and seven confirmed across the country.

Two more coronavirus patients in B.C.
Officials with the World Health Organization (WHO) announced Tuesday that they had named the virus COVID-19.

Story continues below advertisement

The UN health agency explained that the name COVID-19 consists of the CO in coronavirus, VI in virus and D for disease; 19 stands for the year 2019.

As of Tuesday, the virus has infected 43,170 people and left 1,018 dead, most of them in China.

