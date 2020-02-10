Menu

Crime

Wabasca man, 25, charged with second-degree murder after weekend stabbing

By Allison Bench Global News
Posted February 10, 2020 7:06 pm
File photo of an RCMP patrol car.
File photo of an RCMP patrol car. Lee Brow / The Canadian Press

RCMP have charged a 25-year-old man with second-degree murder after a stabbing incident in Wabasca, Alta., on Feb. 8.

Desmarais RCMP responded to a stabbing at a residence in Wabasca at around 4 p.m. Saturday.

Officials said Hughie Decoine, 27, was taken to hospital where he later died of his injuries.

Two other men were flown to Edmonton, both with serious, life-threatening injuries.

READ MORE: Alberta government looking for witnesses, says arsonist started May Slave Lake wildfire

On Monday, police said Jordon Alook faces charges of second-degree murder, as well as two counts of aggravated assault.

He is scheduled to appear in Desmarais Provincial Court on Feb. 13.

Wabasca is located about 325 kilometres north of Edmonton.

Story continues below advertisement
