Wabasca man, 25, charged with second-degree murder after weekend stabbing

RCMP have charged a 25-year-old man with second-degree murder after a stabbing incident in Wabasca, Alta., on Feb. 8.

Desmarais RCMP responded to a stabbing at a residence in Wabasca at around 4 p.m. Saturday.

Officials said Hughie Decoine, 27, was taken to hospital where he later died of his injuries.

Two other men were flown to Edmonton, both with serious, life-threatening injuries.

On Monday, police said Jordon Alook faces charges of second-degree murder, as well as two counts of aggravated assault.

He is scheduled to appear in Desmarais Provincial Court on Feb. 13.

Wabasca is located about 325 kilometres north of Edmonton.

