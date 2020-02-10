Makenzy Arsenault shines between the pipes for the Queen’s Gaels

Send this page to someone via email

The Queen’s Gaels scored a couple of big victories over the weekend to keep their playoff hopes alive in the Ontario University Athletics women’s hockey league.

The Gaels shutout the Western Mustangs 1-0 and blanked the Windsor Lancers 2-0. For coach Matt Holmberg they were career wins number 201 and 202.

Both games were played at the Kingston Memorial Centre.

Queen’s is currently in sixth place in the OUA standings. To secure a playoff berth the Gaels need to win their final game of the regular season on Feb. 15 in Windsor.

“The ladies really came up big this weekend against the Mustangs and Lancers,” said Queen’s captain Kaylie Dennis.

Dennis, the only fifth-year senior on the team, says goaltender Makenzy Arsenault was the difference in both games.



“Mac was outstanding,” continued Dennis, who is from London, Ont. “She’s been a brick wall all season long. She shut the door this weekend and was a big part in us picking up six valuable points and keeping our playoff hopes alive.”

Arsenault is enjoying her third season with the Gaels. The arts and science student from Whitby said the weekend was a total team effort.

“Everybody played a role in my shutout performances,” said Arsenault, who stopped a total of 52 shots.

“The defence cleared rebounds and the forwards did a lot of back-checking,” continued the former star with the Whitby Wolves of the Provincial Junior Women’s League. “I’ve got their back and they’ve got mine.

“This was a huge weekend. Scout Watkins Southward scored a big goal on Friday to beat Western and Kaylie netted the winner against Windsor. This was a crucial weekend and we did what we had to do. Now, we’ll head to Windsor next Saturday in hopes of locking up a playoff spot.”