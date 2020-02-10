Megadeth, Lamb of God announce massive co-headlining tour, 3 Canadian dates

Already, it seems 2020 is shaping up to be a great year for metalheads.
Not only did Lamb of God announce its return with news of a brand new album last week, but Megadeth frontman Dave Mustaine confirmed he is officially cancer-free during a concert in London, England.
How could it get any better, some fans might ask? Well, those two heavy metal giants have just announced a massive two-legged, 55-date co-headlining tour across North America.
That’s right, along with Trivium and In Flames, Megadeth and Lamb of God will travel across the U.S. and Canada this summer and fall for what they’re dubbing “the Metal Tour of the Year.”
The tour was announced on Monday morning through both the official Megadeth and Lamb of God websites.
The Metal Tour of the Year’s first leg begins on June 12, in Bristow, Va., before concluding seven weeks later in Concord, Calif. (Aug. 1).
Before returning to the road for its a second, six-week spanning leg of the tour, the bands will then take a two-month-long break.
Things kick back off on Oct. 2, in West Palm Beach, Fla. The highly extensive trek will conclude in Reno, Nev., on Nov 13.
Along the way, the metal tetrad will hit three Canadian cities for three individual shows: Toronto (June 29), Quebec City (Oct. 27) and Laval, Que on Oct. 28.
Ahead of the tour, Lamb of God will release its eighth, self-titled studio effort on May 8.
Already, the Randy Blythe-fronted band has released its first taster of Lamb of God, in the form of a single, called Checkmate.
Those interested in pre-ordering Lamb of God, the album, can do so through the band’s official webstore. All purchases will come with first access to tickets for the upcoming tour.
Checkmate is now available through all major streaming platforms.
Though Megadeth hasn’t provided fans with any updates of its newest album, the four-piece is back in the studio and it’s expected to be released in 2020.
It will serve as the Peace Sells headbangers’ 16th record overall, and the first since 2016’s critically acclaimed Dystopia.
Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday, Feb. 14, at 10 a.m. in each local time zone where the stacked lineup will perform.
Fan club members are eligible for an exclusive ticket presale, which begins on Tuesday, Feb. 11, at the same time and ends on Thursday, Feb. 13, at 10 p.m.
Additional updates and Information regarding VIP packages can be found through the official Metal Tour of the Year website.
2020 Metal Tour of the Year dates
** All Canadian gigs have been bolded **
June 12 — Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live
June 13 — Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion
June 14 — Raleigh, N.C. @ Red Hat Amphitheater
June 16 — Virginia Beach, Va. @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
June 17 — Wantagh, N.Y. @ Northwell Health
June 18 — Camden, N.J. @ BB&T Pavilion
June 20 — Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center
June 21 — Boston, Mass. @ Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion
June 23 — Syracuse, N.Y. @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater
June 24 — Providence, R.I. @ Bold Point Park
June 26 — Darien Center, N.Y. @ Darien Lake Amphitheater
June 28 — Burgettstown, Pa. @ S&T Bank Music Park
June 29 — Toronto, Ont. @ Budweiser Stage
July 1 — Detroit, Mich. @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
July 2 — Mount Pleasant, Mich. @ Soaring Eagle Casino Amphitheatre
July 3 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center
July 5 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
July 7 — Cincinnati, Ohio @ PNC Pavilion
July 8 — Cleveland, Ohio @ Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica
July 10 — Chicago, Ill. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
July 11 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
July 12 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Nashville Municipal Auditorium
July 14 — Rogers, Ark. @ Walmart AMP
July 16 — Austin, Tex. @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater
July 17 — Houston, Tex. @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
July 18 — Irving, Tex. @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
July 20 — Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amphitheater
July 21 — Phoenix, Ari. @ Arizona Federal Theatre
July 23 — Irvine, Calif. @ FivePoint Amphitheatre
July 25 — Auburn, Wash. @ White River Amphitheatre
July 26 — Portland, Ore. @ Moda Center
July 29 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ USANA Amphitheatre
July 30 — Pocatello, Ida. @ Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre
Aug. 1 — Concord, Calif. @ Concord Pavilion
Oct. 2 — West Palm Beach, Fla. @ iThink Financial Amphitheatre
Oct. 6 — Birmingham, Ala. @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
Oct. 7 — New Orleans, La. @ UNO Lakefront Arena
Oct. 9 — Corpus Christi, Tex. @ American Bank Center Arena
Oct. 11 — El Paso, Tex. @ Don Haskins Center
Oct. 14 — Springfield, Mo. @ JQH Arena
Oct. 16 — Kansas City, Mo. @ Sprint Center
Oct. 21 — Columbus, Ohio @ Schottenstein Center
Oct. 23 — Huntington, W.Va @ Mountain Health Arena
Oct. 24 — Bethlehem, Pa. @ The Wind Creek Event Center
Oct. 27 — Quebec City, Que. @ Centre Videotron
Oct. 28 — Laval, Que. @ Place Bell
Oct. 30 — St. Paul, Minn. @ Armory
Oct. 31 — Green Bay, Wis. @ Resch Center
Nov. 2 — Omaha, Neb. @ Baxter Arena
Nov. 3 — Sioux Falls, S.D. @ Denny Sanford Premier Center
Nov. 5 — Denver, Colo. @ Pepsi Center
Nov. 7 — Las Vegas, Nev. @ Mandalay Bay Events Center
Nov. 10 — Spokane, Wash. @ Spokane Arena
Nov. 11 — Nampa, Ida. @ Ford Idaho Center Arena
Nov. 13 — Reno, Nev. @ Reno Events Center
