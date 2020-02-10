Megadeth, Lamb of God announce massive co-headlining tour, 3 Canadian dates

Send this page to someone via email

Already, it seems 2020 is shaping up to be a great year for metalheads.

Not only did Lamb of God announce its return with news of a brand new album last week, but Megadeth frontman Dave Mustaine confirmed he is officially cancer-free during a concert in London, England.

How could it get any better, some fans might ask? Well, those two heavy metal giants have just announced a massive two-legged, 55-date co-headlining tour across North America.

The Metal Tour Of The Year. Join us with @LambofGod for a massive 55-date co-headline tour across North America with special guests @TriviumOfficial + @InFlames_SWE, presented by @SIRIUSXM. Tickets & VIP on-sale Friday, February 14 at https://t.co/CiTgZgOshg #MetalTourOfTheYear pic.twitter.com/GQB52smKkF — Megadeth (@Megadeth) February 10, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

That’s right, along with Trivium and In Flames, Megadeth and Lamb of God will travel across the U.S. and Canada this summer and fall for what they’re dubbing “the Metal Tour of the Year.”

The tour was announced on Monday morning through both the official Megadeth and Lamb of God websites.

The Metal Tour of the Year’s first leg begins on June 12, in Bristow, Va., before concluding seven weeks later in Concord, Calif. (Aug. 1).

Before returning to the road for its a second, six-week spanning leg of the tour, the bands will then take a two-month-long break.

Randy Blythe and Mark Morton of Lamb of God performs onstage at WaMu Theater on May 31, 2016 in Seattle, Wash. Suzi Pratt/WireImage

Things kick back off on Oct. 2, in West Palm Beach, Fla. The highly extensive trek will conclude in Reno, Nev., on Nov 13.

Story continues below advertisement

Along the way, the metal tetrad will hit three Canadian cities for three individual shows: Toronto (June 29), Quebec City (Oct. 27) and Laval, Que on Oct. 28.

Ahead of the tour, Lamb of God will release its eighth, self-titled studio effort on May 8.

Already, the Randy Blythe-fronted band has released its first taster of Lamb of God, in the form of a single, called Checkmate.

Those interested in pre-ordering Lamb of God, the album, can do so through the band’s official webstore. All purchases will come with first access to tickets for the upcoming tour.

Checkmate is now available through all major streaming platforms.

Story continues below advertisement

Though Megadeth hasn’t provided fans with any updates of its newest album, the four-piece is back in the studio and it’s expected to be released in 2020.

It will serve as the Peace Sells headbangers’ 16th record overall, and the first since 2016’s critically acclaimed Dystopia.

Megadeth perform live at Budweiser Stage in Toronto, Ont., on Sept. 22, 2017. Mike Fowler / Mike Fowler Photography

Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday, Feb. 14, at 10 a.m. in each local time zone where the stacked lineup will perform.

Fan club members are eligible for an exclusive ticket presale, which begins on Tuesday, Feb. 11, at the same time and ends on Thursday, Feb. 13, at 10 p.m.

Additional updates and Information regarding VIP packages can be found through the official Metal Tour of the Year website.

Story continues below advertisement

2020 Metal Tour of the Year dates

** All Canadian gigs have been bolded **

June 12 — Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live

June 13 — Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion

June 14 — Raleigh, N.C. @ Red Hat Amphitheater

June 16 — Virginia Beach, Va. @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

June 17 — Wantagh, N.Y. @ Northwell Health

June 18 — Camden, N.J. @ BB&T Pavilion

June 20 — Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center

June 21 — Boston, Mass. @ Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion

June 23 — Syracuse, N.Y. @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater

June 24 — Providence, R.I. @ Bold Point Park

June 26 — Darien Center, N.Y. @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

June 28 — Burgettstown, Pa. @ S&T Bank Music Park

June 29 — Toronto, Ont. @ Budweiser Stage

July 1 — Detroit, Mich. @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

July 2 — Mount Pleasant, Mich. @ Soaring Eagle Casino Amphitheatre

July 3 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center

July 5 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

July 7 — Cincinnati, Ohio @ PNC Pavilion

July 8 — Cleveland, Ohio @ Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

July 10 — Chicago, Ill. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

July 11 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

July 12 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Nashville Municipal Auditorium

July 14 — Rogers, Ark. @ Walmart AMP

July 16 — Austin, Tex. @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater

July 17 — Houston, Tex. @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

July 18 — Irving, Tex. @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

July 20 — Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amphitheater

July 21 — Phoenix, Ari. @ Arizona Federal Theatre

July 23 — Irvine, Calif. @ FivePoint Amphitheatre

July 25 — Auburn, Wash. @ White River Amphitheatre

July 26 — Portland, Ore. @ Moda Center

July 29 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ USANA Amphitheatre

July 30 — Pocatello, Ida. @ Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre

Aug. 1 — Concord, Calif. @ Concord Pavilion

Oct. 2 — West Palm Beach, Fla. @ iThink Financial Amphitheatre

Oct. 6 — Birmingham, Ala. @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

Oct. 7 — New Orleans, La. @ UNO Lakefront Arena

Oct. 9 — Corpus Christi, Tex. @ American Bank Center Arena

Oct. 11 — El Paso, Tex. @ Don Haskins Center

Oct. 14 — Springfield, Mo. @ JQH Arena

Oct. 16 — Kansas City, Mo. @ Sprint Center

Oct. 21 — Columbus, Ohio @ Schottenstein Center

Oct. 23 — Huntington, W.Va @ Mountain Health Arena

Oct. 24 — Bethlehem, Pa. @ The Wind Creek Event Center

Oct. 27 — Quebec City, Que. @ Centre Videotron

Oct. 28 — Laval, Que. @ Place Bell

Oct. 30 — St. Paul, Minn. @ Armory

Oct. 31 — Green Bay, Wis. @ Resch Center

Nov. 2 — Omaha, Neb. @ Baxter Arena

Nov. 3 — Sioux Falls, S.D. @ Denny Sanford Premier Center

Nov. 5 — Denver, Colo. @ Pepsi Center

Nov. 7 — Las Vegas, Nev. @ Mandalay Bay Events Center

Nov. 10 — Spokane, Wash. @ Spokane Arena

Nov. 11 — Nampa, Ida. @ Ford Idaho Center Arena

Nov. 13 — Reno, Nev. @ Reno Events Center

Story continues below advertisement