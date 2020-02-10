Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

London man facing 16 sex crimes charges, police believe there may be additional victims

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted February 10, 2020 1:16 pm
FILE.
FILE. Kelly Wang/980 CFPL

A 26-year-old man is facing several charges in connection with interactions he had with a young girl over the span of more than a year and a half, police say.

Investigators also believe there may be additional victims and ask anyone with information to contact police.

READ MORE: London police lay charges after girl allegedly offered money for photos, video on Snapchat

According to London police, the suspect met the girl through New Life Pentecostal Church on 130 Falcon St. in the city’s southeast end in August 2018.

The two began conversing through Instagram and through text messaging for about a year, police say. They also reportedly exchanged naked images of themselves with each other and “later met in person a number of times.”

Police were notified on Feb. 4 and three days later members of the internet child exploitation unit arrested a man at a home in the city’s south end.

Story continues below advertisement

The London man, 26, is charged with:

  • three counts of luring a person under 16 by means of telecommunication
  • four counts of sexual assault on a person under 16
  • four counts of sexual interference with a person under 16
  • two counts of invitation to sexual touching under 16
  • make available sexually explicit material to person under or believed under 16 for specific criminal offences
  • unlawfully possess child pornography
  • luring a person under 18 by means of telecommunication

The accused is due in court in London on March 23.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Sexual AssaultLondon PoliceInternet Child Exploitationeast londonadditional victimsnew life pentacostal church
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.