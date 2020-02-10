London man facing 16 sex crimes charges, police believe there may be additional victims

Send this page to someone via email

A 26-year-old man is facing several charges in connection with interactions he had with a young girl over the span of more than a year and a half, police say.

Investigators also believe there may be additional victims and ask anyone with information to contact police.

According to London police, the suspect met the girl through New Life Pentecostal Church on 130 Falcon St. in the city’s southeast end in August 2018.

The two began conversing through Instagram and through text messaging for about a year, police say. They also reportedly exchanged naked images of themselves with each other and “later met in person a number of times.”

Police were notified on Feb. 4 and three days later members of the internet child exploitation unit arrested a man at a home in the city’s south end.

The London man, 26, is charged with:

three counts of luring a person under 16 by means of telecommunication

four counts of sexual assault on a person under 16

four counts of sexual interference with a person under 16

two counts of invitation to sexual touching under 16

make available sexually explicit material to person under or believed under 16 for specific criminal offences

unlawfully possess child pornography

luring a person under 18 by means of telecommunication

The accused is due in court in London on March 23.