Stabbing on Hamilton mountain was a targeted attack: police

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Hamilton police are looking for a suspect after a man was stabbed on the south mountain over the weekend.

Officers were called around 4:30 p.m. Saturday to a parking lot at Stone Church Road East and Upper Ottawa Street where they found a 31-year-old man suffering from injuries believed to have been caused by an edged weapon.

HPS continues to investigate a mountain area stabbing that occurred on Saturday afternoon. A #HamOnt man (31yrs) was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police believe this was targeted. Anyone with info please call police. https://t.co/QKoVkjpDdx — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) February 10, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

The victim was taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The incident is currently being investigated by the Mountain Division Criminal Investigations Branch.

Police say they believe the incident was targeted.

Investigators have not released any information about the suspect.

0:38 Hamilton Police looking for four-door Chevy sedan connected to fatal shooting Hamilton Police looking for four-door Chevy sedan connected to fatal shooting