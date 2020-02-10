Menu

Crime

Stabbing on Hamilton mountain was a targeted attack: police

By Rick Zamperin 900 CHML
Posted February 10, 2020 1:13 pm
Police are investigating a stabbing in a parking lot near Stone Church and Upper Ottawa.
Police are investigating a stabbing in a parking lot near Stone Church and Upper Ottawa. Lisa Polewski, 900CHML

Hamilton police are looking for a suspect after a man was stabbed on the south mountain over the weekend.

Officers were called around 4:30 p.m. Saturday to a parking lot at Stone Church Road East and Upper Ottawa Street where they found a 31-year-old man suffering from injuries believed to have been caused by an edged weapon.

The victim was taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The incident is currently being investigated by the Mountain Division Criminal Investigations Branch.

Police say they believe the incident was targeted.

Investigators have not released any information about the suspect.

