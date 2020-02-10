Menu

Crime

Pellet gun may have been used in road rage incident on the Mountain: Hamilton police

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted February 10, 2020 8:39 am
Hamilton police are investigating an alleged road rage incident on the Mountain.
Hamilton police say officers are still looking for one of two suspects in connection with an alleged road rage incident in which someone reportedly fired a pellet gun at a vehicle on the Mountain.

Officers were called out to an area around Upper James Street and Fennell Avenue around 8:30 p.m. Sunday after reports of a shooting, according to investigators.

Detectives believe one of two people in a grey Audi sedan discharged a pellet gun at another car during some sort of dispute.

READ MORE: Bodies of father, 4-year-old daughter found after going missing on Milton hike

The suspect sedan was later found by officers in the area of Upper Gage Avenue and Mohawk Road. After a search on foot, police say officers were able to locate a 20-year-old man and a pellet gun. The man was arrested by police.

Another suspect remains outstanding, police say, and officers do not yet have a description.

Anyone with information can reach out to police at 905-546-2377 or 905-546-3851, or provide a tip anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

