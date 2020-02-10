Pellet gun may have been used in road rage incident on the Mountain: Hamilton police

Hamilton police say officers are still looking for one of two suspects in connection with an alleged road rage incident in which someone reportedly fired a pellet gun at a vehicle on the Mountain.
Officers were called out to an area around Upper James Street and Fennell Avenue around 8:30 p.m. Sunday after reports of a shooting, according to investigators.
Detectives believe one of two people in a grey Audi sedan discharged a pellet gun at another car during some sort of dispute.
The suspect sedan was later found by officers in the area of Upper Gage Avenue and Mohawk Road. After a search on foot, police say officers were able to locate a 20-year-old man and a pellet gun. The man was arrested by police.
Another suspect remains outstanding, police say, and officers do not yet have a description.
Anyone with information can reach out to police at 905-546-2377 or 905-546-3851, or provide a tip anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.
