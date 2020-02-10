Menu

Canada

Bodies of father, 4-year-old daughter found after going missing on Milton hike

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted February 10, 2020 6:20 am
A photo of the Rattlesnake Point Conservation Area sign in Milton. (Feb. 2020).
A photo of the Rattlesnake Point Conservation Area sign in Milton. (Feb. 2020). Andrew Collins / Global News

Halton Regional Police say a man and his four-year-old daughter have been found dead after the pair failed to return from a hike at Rattlesnake Point Conservation Area in Milton on Sunday.

Police said the father and his daughter had arrived at the conservation area between 2:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. and were expected to be back by 5:30 p.m.

“Given the weather conditions and challenging terrain, the Halton Regional Police Service deployed significant resources including Search Incident Response Team (SIRT), the Mobile Command Unit, front-line officers from all three districts, our K9 Unit, our Tactical Rescue Unit to search Rattlesnake Point and the surrounding area,” police said in a news release.

Their bodies were located by officers with the conservation area at about 11:06 p.m.

“Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased. This is an unimaginable tragedy, and we grieve with them at this time,” police added.

Investigators are expected to update the media at Halton Regional Police headquarters at 10 a.m. Monday.

