Canada

Calgary’s most romantic restaurants for Valentine’s Day 2020: OpenTable

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
Posted February 10, 2020 1:57 pm
The Lake House restaurant in Calgary.
The Lake House restaurant in Calgary. opentable.com

OpenTable is hoping to help Canadians plan the perfect Valentine’s Day date with the release of its annual list of the 100 most romantic restaurants across the country, including 15 in Calgary.

“Planning the perfect Valentine’s Day can be stressful, so we’ve rounded up the most romantic dining options from coast to coast,” Matt Davis of OpenTable Canada said. “We’re alleviating the pressure of finding the right romantic restaurant and leaving it to diners to take it from there.”

READ MORE: The 12 most scenic restaurants in Alberta, according to OpenTable

The list from the online restaurant reservation site, released on Monday, was compiled using information from more than 500,000 reviews for more than 3,000 restaurants submitted by verified users between Dec. 1, 2018 and Nov. 30, 2019.

The list features restaurants from 31 cities across seven provinces. Ontario topped the list with 46 establishments, followed by Alberta with 21.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: 15 Calgary eateries on OpenTable’s 2019 list of Top 100 Restaurants in Canada

While steakhouses and Italian cuisine are the most popular Valentine’s Day dining spots, OpenTable said this year’s list reflects Canada’s “culinary diversity and flare.”

For those looking to spark romance, Calgary restaurants featured on the list include:

For the complete list of the 100 Most Romantic Restaurants in Canada for 2020, visit OpenTable.com.

READ MORE: The 4 best Calgary restaurants to take a date, according to OpenTable

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Valentine's DayCalgary restaurantsOpenTableBest RestaurantsCalgary Best restaurantsbest Calgary restaurantsbest places to eatGood restaurants CalgaryRomantic restaurants CalgaryValentine's Day dinnerValentine's Day restaurant suggestions
