Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Lobsinger Line in Wellesley closed for collision investigation: police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted February 10, 2020 9:45 am
Updated February 10, 2020 10:15 am
Lobsinger Line was closed on Monday morning.
Lobsinger Line was closed on Monday morning. @WRPS_Traffic / Twitter

Lobsinger Line in Wellesley Township is closed for a collision investigation, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

Police announced the road was closed between Heidelberg and St. Clements on Twitter at around 8:40 a.m. Monday, although they did not specify when the collision occurred.

READ MORE: Elmira man airlifted to London hospital after 3-vehicle collision

According to police, there was a head-on collision between two vehicles.

Police were unable to provide injury details but said paramedics are at the scene.

READ MORE: Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after collision in Wellesley

More to come.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Waterloo Regional PoliceWaterloo policeWellesleyWellesley TownshipWellesley ontarioLobsinger Line WellesleyWellesley collisionLobsinger Line closedLobsinger Line closed collisionLobsinger Line trafficWellesley traffic
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.