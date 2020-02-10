Lobsinger Line in Wellesley closed for collision investigation: police

Lobsinger Line in Wellesley Township is closed for a collision investigation, according to Waterloo Regional Police.
Police announced the road was closed between Heidelberg and St. Clements on Twitter at around 8:40 a.m. Monday, although they did not specify when the collision occurred.
According to police, there was a head-on collision between two vehicles.
Police were unable to provide injury details but said paramedics are at the scene.
