Lobsinger Line in Wellesley closed for collision investigation: police

Lobsinger Line in Wellesley Township is closed for a collision investigation, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

Police announced the road was closed between Heidelberg and St. Clements on Twitter at around 8:40 a.m. Monday, although they did not specify when the collision occurred.

According to police, there was a head-on collision between two vehicles.

Police were unable to provide injury details but said paramedics are at the scene.

More to come.

