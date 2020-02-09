Menu

OHL Roundup: Sunday, February 9, 2020

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 9, 2020 10:22 pm

SARNIA, Ont. – Lucas Pfeil made 28 saves and Greg Meireles had two goals and an assist as the Kitchener Rangers blanked the Sarnia Sting 7-0 on Sunday in Ontario Hockey League action.

Declan McDonnell also scored twice to help Kitchener pick up its third win in a row.

Jonathan Yantsis, Axel Bergkvist and Liam Hawel rounded out the offence for the Rangers (32-12-7).

Ethan Langevin stopped 32-of-38 shots for the Sting (17-29-6), who entered the game 1-7-2 in their last 10 contests.

STEELHEADS 5 FRONTENACS 4

KINGSTON, Ont. — James Hardie’s second goal of the game came with 54 seconds to go, breaking a 4-4 tie and lifting Mississauga (24-24-4) over the Frontenacs (17-29-4).

67’S 9 BATTALION 1

OTTAWA — Austen Keating had two and two assist and Jack Quinn added a goal and five assists as the 67’s (41-8-0) dealt North Bay (11-38-2) its seventh loss in a row.

FIREBIRDS 5 GENERALS 3

OSHAWA, Ont. — Evgeniy Oksentyuk and Tyler Tucker had a pair of goals apiece, while Oksentyuk also tacked in two assists, as Flint (32-17-2) toppled the Generals (26-18-6).

WOLVES 7 ICEDOGS 3

SUDBURY, Ont. — David Levin scored a hat trick and Macauley Carson added a pair of goals as the Wolves (27-24-1) handed Niagara (17-30-5) a ninth straight defeat.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 9, 2020.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
