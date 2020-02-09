City of Regina releases new Wascana Pool concept designs

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Regina has released a concept design for the redevelopment of the Wascana outdoor pool site.

The proposed design, which is part of a city administration report headed to executive committee on Wednesday, drew from public consultation and features separate lane and leisure pools.

Concept designs for a redeveloped Wascana outdoor pool site. City of Regina A proposed design for a new outdoor pool in Wascana Park. City of Regina

The design’s lane pool features a 25-metre by 25-metre lane pool with ten lanes, one and three-metre diving boards and a climbing wall.

The design’s leisure pool features a lazy river, water slides, a toddler zone and zero-depth entry.

It also features a spray pad, concession and accessible change rooms.

A public consultation was held in 2019 asking residents what they hoped to find in a redevelopment. Over 5,300 people gave feedback on a number of design options and features.

When asked for additional comments, the report shows residents’ most common request was for the consideration of a 50-metre long lane pool at the site. Residents also expressed concern about how redevelopment might impact Wascana Park.

Options for a facility built either exclusively with a 50-metre lane pool, or with a leisure pool and a 50-metre lane pool, are also included in the report. They’re are considered less ideal, though, due to extra cost, construction footprint, tree removal, and development timeline.

The proposed design would impact 69 trees and cover 6,400 square metres.

The report also notes the potential for a feasibility study to look at addressing the desire for a 50-metre pool with a new indoor aquatics facility. Administration says the study would be covered by the city’s recently passed 0.5 per cent dedicated mill rate for recreation and could begin in 2021.

The proposed design concept in the report falls within the approved 2020 general capital budget for the project of 15 million dollars. The concept is subject to change as the project moves into a detailed design phase with consultation from the Provincial Capital Commission’s Architectural Advisory Committee.

The original Wascana Pool was built in the 1950s and demolished last year. The redevelopment plans are in response to the City of Regina’s Recreation Master Plan released last year.

