Châteauguay and Hudson select St. Patrick’s Day parade queen and court

It was an Irish night for two of Montreal’s off-island suburbs as Châteauguay and Hudson held their queen and court selection events on Saturday.

The Châteauguay and Valley Irish Heritage Association selected Shealeigh Sangollo as their queen, Victoria-Ann Durivage as the senior princess and Abygael McDermott-Lajeunesse, Kiara Burnett and Kaylea Burke as the junior princesses.

Global’s Olivia O’Malley featured as a guest judge at the event.

“In less than almost a month’s time, we’re going to be on the streets of Châteauguay and everybody’s going to be Irish,” said Natalie Simon, spokesperson for the Châteauguay and Valley Irish Heritage Association. “There’s going to be thousands of people on the sidewalks having fun and celebrating St. Patrick’s Day.”

Châteauguay’s St. Patrick’s Day parade is set for March 29.

Hudson’s Soulanges Irish Society also held their queen and court selection on Saturday night at the Auberge Willow Inn where cocktails kicked off the festive evening.

Global News Morning’s co-host and proud Irish descendant, Kim Sullivan, was also a judge for Saturday’s event.

Emma Gauthier, a McGill University student from Pincourt, was crowned queen of the parade alongside princesses Christine Walsh from Pierrefonds and Robin Brodrick of Notre-Dame-de-Grâce.

Along with her title, Gauthier won two return airline tickets to Dublin from Montreal and a $500 cash prize.

“It’s our first event as a new organization and we’re quite excited,” said vice president of Soulanges Irish Society Kenny Bell. “We’re looking forward to the Irish season.”

The queen and her court will be featured in Hudson’s 11th edition of the St. Patrick’s Day parade on Saturday, March 21, as well as be guests in the Montreal parade on Sunday, March 22, and the Châteauguay St. Patrick’s parade on March 29.