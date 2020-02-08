OHL Roundup: Saturday, February 8, 2020

Send this page to someone via email

PETERBOROUGH, Ont. – Nick Robertson had a goal and an assist as the Peterborough Petes halted Ottawa’s win streak at 10 games with a 4-1 victory over the 67’s on Saturday in Ontario Hockey League action.

Robertson, a Toronto Maple Leafs prospect, has scored in 14 straight games and has 42 goals in only 37 games this season.

Declan Chisholm, Liam Kirk and Michael Little rounded out the offence for the Petes (31-19-3), who got 31 saves from Hunter Jones.

Alec Belanger found the back of the net for the 67’s (40-8-0).

Cedrick Andree kicked out 16-of-20 shots for Ottawa.

FIREBIRDS 7 BULLDOGS 3

HAMILTON — Jack Wismer scored three times in the third period for a hat trick, and Flint (31-17-2) went on to topple the Bulldogs (20-23-7).

—

ATTACK 4 OTTERS 3

ERIE, Pa. — Kaleb Pearson had a pair of goals and Mack Guzda made 32 saves as Owen Sound (25-19-6) defeated the Otters (21-19-10).

—

SPIRIT 3 STORM 2 (OT)

SAGINAW, Mich. — Cole Perfetti struck at 1:19 of overtime after setting up a goal from Damien Giroux, and the Spirit (32-15-4) slipped past Guelph (25-19-6).

—

STING 7 SPITFIRES 4

WINDSOR, Ont. — Jacob Perreault scored a hat trick and Sean Josling had a goal and two helpers as Sarnia (17-28-6) toppled the Spitfires (29-15-5).

—

GREYHOUNDS 10 ICEDOGS 1

SAULT STE. MARIE, Ont. — Rory Kerins, Joe Carroll and Jaden Peca each scored twice while Kerins also tacked on two assists, and the Greyhounds (24-26-2) pummelled Niagara (17-28-5).

—

WOLVES 6 COLTS 4

BARRIE, Ont. — Matej Pekar scored a hat trick and Owen Robinson had a goal and three helpers as Sudbury (26-24-1) downed the Colts (22-22-5).

—

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 8, 2020.

