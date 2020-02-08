One dead, another injured following ATV crash near Digby

Send this page to someone via email

One person died and another was injured after their all-terrain vehicles crashed near Digby, N.S., Friday night.

Nova Scotia RCMP say they responded to the crash in North Range, N.S., off the South Range Cross Road shortly before midnight.

Police say two ATVs collided with a tree that had fallen onto the road in front of them.

One of the drivers died at the scene.

The other was taken to Yarmouth Regional Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

