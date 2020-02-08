Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Weather

Christmas tree collection finally underway in Edmonton after weather-related delays

By Allison Bench Global News
Posted February 8, 2020 3:51 pm
Christmas tree collection will be completed in Edmonton by Feb. 20, 2020. .
Christmas tree collection will be completed in Edmonton by Feb. 20, 2020. . Global News

Some Christmas relics are finally being picked up by Edmonton crews, after the city’s tree collection program was delayed due to weather-related issues.

The city usually wraps up its collection program by Jan. 31, but this year, extreme cold warnings led to truck problems for crews that put tree collection on the back burner.

“When it’s 30 below, you have a lot of truck breakdowns and challenges with that,” said Chris Dilling, the city’s supervisor for curbside collection. “We had to make sure we got our regular collection of waste and recycling first.

“We’ve collected as many trees as we can during this time.”

Tweet This

READ MORE: How rare is Edmonton’s extreme cold snap? Debunking weather myths

Around 10,000 trees are collected from around the city each year, said Dilling, with around six or seven crews devoted to the service.

Story continues below advertisement

Dilling said that anyone who hasn’t had their tree collected yet should make sure it’s accessible for pickup, now that service is ramping up.

“If your tree hasn’t been collected and it is buried in snow, please pull it out of the snow so we can find it and collect it,” he said.

READ MORE: Wrapping paper, ribbons, trees: Where and how to dispose of holiday waste in Edmonton

The teams hope to get the pickups done by Feb. 14. If after that date, there are still trees left behind, residents should call 311.

Has Edmonton fallen behind when it comes to diverting waste?
Has Edmonton fallen behind when it comes to diverting waste?
Related News
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Extreme Cold Warningedmonton recyclingChristmas Tree CollectionEdmonton waste collectionEdmonton cold warningedmonton city garbage collectionedmonton tree pickup delaywhen tree pickup edmonton
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.