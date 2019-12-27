Wrapping paper, ribbons, trees: Where and how to dispose of holiday waste in Edmonton

Send this page to someone via email

Nearly twice the amount of waste is collected in Edmonton in the two weeks following Christmas compared to early December.

Here are some tips and things to remember when sorting your holiday garbage.

Does it have a cord or battery? Take it to an Eco Station

Holiday lights, electronics and decorations can be dropped off at one of Edmonton’s four Eco Station locations.

Items like holiday lights can get tangled in the equipment at the Edmonton Waste Management Centre, causing mechanical issues.

Ornaments, wrapping paper and decor (in good condition) can be reused!

Leftover holiday crafting supplies, ornaments, wrapping paper that’s still in good condition and decor can be taken to the Reuse Centre.

Please also consider saving these items and reusing them again year after year.

“Paper gift wrap is a recyclable item,” said Jana Lee, an education programs supervisor with the city. “This is a plastic bag that’s also recyclable. We also take cardboard, such as this box. But this one is in really good shape so consider putting this in the reuse pile to be given a second life.

“We also take metals… If it’s clean and in good shape, definitely could be a recyclable item.”

City of Edmonton provides tips on how to manage holiday waste and recycling. Dec. 27, 2019. Morris Gamblin, Global News

Packaging and boxes: what’s recyclable?

Most of the packaging used for toys and other gifts is not recyclable. Only paper or cardboard elements are recyclable. Separate waste and recycle what you can.

Remember, batteries should be taken to an Eco Station.

Metallic, glittery or non-paper wrapping is not recyclable. Neither are bows, ribbons and styrofoam.

Tips for a waste-free (or waste less) holiday season

Give experiences as gifts, like events, dinner out, a class or attraction passes

Wrap gifts using reusable materials, like a scarf, cloth bag or gift bag

Donate your time and skills as a gift

Make a donation to a charity or organization

Buy an annual subscription or membership to a streaming service

Christmas tree disposal/pickup

Artificial trees can be used again and again.

The Reuse Centre accepts artificial trees (for free) as long as they’re in a box with all the parts.

Natural Christmas trees can be set out for curbside collection and recycled.

More than 9,730 trees were collected in January 2019 for composting.

Residents are asked to place their un-bagged tree on its side next to their garbage bags by 7 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020.

Trees will be picked up for recycling before the end of the month, but not necessarily on your regular waste collection day.

If you live in a condo or apartment, please take your natural tree to a community recycling depot or an Eco Station for free between Friday, Dec. 27, 2019 and Friday, Jan. 31, 2020.

Check out the WasteWise app

The city created an app to make sorting your waste and recyclables even easier.

The WasteWise app is available on the App Store and Google Play.

The free app also provides garbage and recycling schedules and reminders.

City of Edmonton provides tips on how to manage holiday waste and recycling. Dec. 27, 2019. Morris Gamblin, Global News