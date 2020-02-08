Protesters opposing B.C. pipeline block rail line in Toronto

Send this page to someone via email

Protesters opposing the building of a pipeline in British Columbia blocked a rail line in Toronto on Saturday, causing freight and passenger train delays.

The protesters, demonstrating near Bartlett Avenue and Dupont Street, said they’re in support of Wet’suwet’en Nation, whose members oppose the building of a natural gas line in B.C.

Saturday’s protest in Toronto began during the morning hours and is occurring alongside another protest in Belleville, Ont. that has caused the suspension of Via Rail service on a key southern Ontario route.

In Toronto, a CN rail train could be seen a short distance away from protesters where, as of shortly before 1:30 p.m., it had been held up for nearly an hour and a half/

A GO Transit spokesperson also confirmed to Global News that the protests affected service on their Barrie line between Union and Downsview. However, around one hour after that announcement, GO Transit said service had resumed.

Story continues below advertisement

More to come.

– With files from Rachel D’Amore

I’m told this is a @CanadianPacific line that has been stopped. Protesters say they plan to stay here for a while. It’s not clear when they will stop blocking the line. A freight train has been sitting for nearly an hour now. #WetsuwetenStrong protest. #yyz — Frazer Snowdon (@GlobalFrazer) February 8, 2020