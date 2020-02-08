Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Protesters opposing B.C. pipeline block rail line in Toronto

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted February 8, 2020 12:49 pm
Updated February 8, 2020 1:35 pm
Protesters blocking a rail line in Toronto on Saturday.
Protesters blocking a rail line in Toronto on Saturday. Frazer Snowdon / Global News

Protesters opposing the building of a pipeline in British Columbia blocked a rail line in Toronto on Saturday, causing freight and passenger train delays.

The protesters, demonstrating near Bartlett Avenue and Dupont Street, said they’re in support of Wet’suwet’en Nation, whose members oppose the building of a natural gas line in B.C.

READ MORE: Wet’suwet’en protests and arrests: Here’s a look at what’s happening now

Saturday’s protest in Toronto began during the morning hours and is occurring alongside another protest in Belleville, Ont. that has caused the suspension of Via Rail service on a key southern Ontario route.

In Toronto, a CN rail train could be seen a short distance away from protesters where, as of shortly before 1:30 p.m., it had been held up for nearly an hour and a half/

A GO Transit spokesperson also confirmed to Global News that the protests affected service on their Barrie line between Union and Downsview. However, around one hour after that announcement, GO Transit said service had resumed.

Story continues below advertisement

More to come. 

– With files from Rachel D’Amore

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TorontoCN RailGO TransitCNWet'suwet'en Nationb.c. pipeline protestsProtesters Block Rail Lines
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.