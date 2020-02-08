Wet’suwet’en solidarity protests near Belleville, Ont., halt train service for 2nd day

A demonstration against a controversial B.C. pipeline project has shut down a passenger rail service route in southeastern Ontario for a second day.
The protest was organized by members of Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory, located east of Belleville, Ont.
They are demonstrating in solidarity with Wet’suwet’en Nation, which opposes the Coastal GasLink natural gas pipeline that is slated to be built through their ancestral lands in northern B.C.
The protesters declined to speak to Global News on Friday.
VIA Rail said all trains between Montreal and Toronto, as well as Ottawa and Toronto, are cancelled “due to the protesters currently blocking tracks” near Belleville.
“None of the trains on these two routes will operate until the issue is resolved,” the operator said in a note posted on its website.
A snowplow and several vehicles were parked on the edge of the railway crossing on Saturday.
There were demonstrations in support of the Wet’suwet’en Nation elsewhere in B.C., as well as in Ottawa, Winnipeg and Edmonton on Friday.
Protesters also set up a blockade at a freight line in Toronto’s west end Saturday afternoon.
Coastal GasLink has permission from 20 elected first nations to build the 670-km pipeline, which would run from outside Dawson Creek in northern B.C. to the province’s west coast. But it doesn’t have the support of the Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs.
A planned week of talks between the province and the chiefs broke off Tuesday after two days of discussions, with the Wet’suwet’en saying no deal could be reached unless the province pulled its permits for the project.
RCMP moved into the Wet’suwet’en checkpoint camp Thursday to enforce an injunction in favour of the company, which intends to resume construction in the area.
Several protesters have been arrested.
VIA Rail said it would be automatically refunding passengers affected by the cancellations in Ontario.
—With files from Kraig Krause, Rachael D’Amore and Sean Boynton
