Canada

Protests over B.C. pipeline halt Via Rail trains in Ontario

By Rachael D'Amore Global News
Posted February 7, 2020 9:33 am
Updated February 7, 2020 9:52 am
Protesters prepare for more arrests at Coastal GasLink blockade
WATCH: Protesters prepare for more arrests at Coastal GasLink blockade

Rail traffic on a key line in southern Ontario has been halted due to protests supporting the Wet’suwet’en Nation, who oppose a natural gas pipeline in British Columbia.

Via Rail said trains departing from Ottawa and Montreal en route Toronto, and from Toronto to Ottawa and Montreal, have been interrupted “due to protesters blocking the tracks” near Belleville, Ont.

“We are aware that this situation, which is unfortunately beyond our control, has an impact on our customers and we apologize for the inconvenience this situation is causing,” Via Rail spokesperson Karl-Philip Marchand Giguere said in an email to Global News. “Passengers should expect more details as the situation evolves.”

The shutdown of the rail lines is to show solidarity with the Wet’suwet’en who faced police action Thursday for blocking construction of the pipeline project.

The protest on the southern Ontario rail line is being organized by members from the community of Tyendinaga, which is near Belleville.

Police arrest northern pipeline protestors

RCMP moved into the Wet’suwet’en checkpoint camp Thursday to enforce a court injunction approved to Coastal GasLink, which intends to resume construction in the area. At least six protesters were arrested.

In a statement, RCMP said “minimal amount of force” was used to make the arrests.

However, Molly Wickham, a spokesperson for the Gidimt’en clan that is part of the Wet’suwet’en Nation, told Global News B.C. that the officers were not peaceful.

READ MORE: RCMP move in to clear northern B.C. gas pipeline blockade, 6 arrests made

Wickham said officers came in with firearms and dogs and “overwhelmed everybody that were inside their tents” and “arrested everybody” before dawn.

The enforcement comes less than two days after the provincial government and First Nation failed to reach an agreement during talks intended to de-escalate the dispute.

Images posted to Facebook show a dump truck and a snowplow parked beside the rail line near Belleville. The protesters have raised flags and put up a sign reading “RCMP get out.”

This is a developing story. More information to come. 

— With files from The Canadian Press and Global News’ Sean Boynton 

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMPPipelineCN RailVIA RailPipeline ProtestWet'suwet'enPipeline ProtestsTyendinagaCoastal Gaslink PipelineVIA Rail cancellationsVia Rail Delayscoastal gaslink pipeline routepipeline protest ontariopipeline protest vancouverrcmp pipeline
