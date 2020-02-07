Menu

OHL Roundup: Friday, February 7, 2020

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 7, 2020 11:30 pm

HAMILTON – Noel Hoefenmayer scored his second of the game in overtime as the Ottawa 67’s erased a three-goal deficit to beat the Hamilton Bulldogs 5-4 on Friday, extending their Ontario Hockey League win streak to 10 games.

Jack Quinn also scored twice for Ottawa (40-7-0) and Austen Keating had a goal and two assists. Marco Rossi chipped in with three helpers.

Logan Morrison, Navrin Mutter, Bradley Johnson and Isaac Nurse scored for the Bulldogs (20-22-7), who led 3-0 by the three-minute mark of the second period.

67’s goaltender Cedrick Andree made 25 saves. Hamilton’s Marco Costantini stopped 26 shots.

FIREBIRDS 5 OTTERS 4 (OT)

ERIE, Pa. — Connor Roberts scored 28 seconds into overtime and Vladislav Kolyachonok had a goal and two assists to lead Flint (30-17-2) over the Otters (21-18-10) for their eighth straight win.

Story continues below advertisement

FRONTENACS 4 BATTALION 3

KINGSTON, Ont. — Zayde Wisdom’s goal 16 seconds into the third period stood as the winner as the Frontenacs (17-28-4) handed North Bay (11-37-2) its sixth loss in a row.

SPITFIRES 5 STING 4 (OT)

SARNIA, Ont. — Curtis Douglas scored in overtime and Connor Corcoran had two goals in regulation to power Windsor (29-14-5) over the Sting (16-28-6).

STORM 5 GREYHOUNDS 1

SAULT STE. MARIE, Ont. — Andrei Bakanov scored two goals and set up another and Nico Daws stopped 23 shots as Guelph (25-19-6) downed the Greyhounds (23-26-2).

RANGERS 7 STEELHEADS 1

KITCHENER, Ont. — Declan McDonnell recorded a hat trick and Michael Vukojevic scored shorthanded to lead the Rangers (31-12-7) over Mississauga (23-24-4).

GENERALS 5 WOLVES 2

OSHAWA, Ont. — Ty Tullio had a goal and a helper and Jordan Kooy made 39 saves as the Generals (26-17-6) toppled Sudbury (25-24-1).

Story continues below advertisement

KNIGHTS 7 SPIRIT 3

LONDON, Ont. — Matvey Guskov scored twice and Brett Brochu stopped 31 shots as the Knights (34-13-1) defeated Saginaw (31-15-4) to extend their win streak to 10 games.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 7, 2020.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
