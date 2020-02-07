University of Lethbridge receives large (and heavy) donation

Send this page to someone via email

The University of Lethbridge has received a very large — and heavy — donation from a local company.

Millwork Innovations has donated a boardroom table that weighs about a tonne. The two stainless steel legs on the table weigh 300 kilograms each.

The boardroom table is now the centerpiece of a floating meeting space in the university’s Science Commons.

Willy Reger, the president of Millwork Innovations, said the donation signifies the incredible relationship the university and company have had with one another.

“For us, it’s important to say thank you for the relationship we have had and will continue to have in the future,” Reger said in a news release.

Millwork Innovations staff and university representatives attended the unveiling of the table on Friday.

Some people at the event were amazed of the sheer weight of the table. However, the effort to deliver the table was also impressive.

“Each leg was craned up from the atrium below,” Reger explained.

The donation is a part of the university’s Shine campaign. The campaign is focused on fundraising and highlighting the relationships that the U of L has fostered with its corporate partners.

With this donation, the campaign has raised $88 million towards its $100-million goal.