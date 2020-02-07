Halifax police to investigate 2005 shooting of Bedford man

Send this page to someone via email

Saturday will mark the 15th anniversary of the murder of Danny DiBenedetto, and Halifax Regional Police say they are continuing to investigate the case.

At approximately 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 8, 2005, police said they responded to a reported shooting at a Dartmoor Crescent residence in Bedford. Responding officers found 36-year-old Danny DiBenedetto, who had been shot.

Police said DiBenedetto was transported to hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The investigation revealed that three masked suspects entered the DiBenedetto home and an altercation occurred, leading to DiBenedetto being shot.

One suspect was described as a man wearing jeans, a black puffy jacket with fur around the collar and a dark ski mask.

The second suspect was described as a man with his hair tied back and wearing a grey tracksuit, grey hooded sweatshirt and dark ski mask.

The third suspect was described as a male wearing a ski mask.

Police said they believe there are people who have information that could help solve DiBenedetto’s murder.

“We hope that the passage of time will encourage someone to do the right thing and come forward with what they know,” HRP said in a statement.

Investigators ask anyone with information about DiBenedetto’s murder to contact police at 902-490-5016. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers.

DiBenedetto’s case is part of the Nova Scotia Department of Justice Rewards for Major Unsolved Crimes Program, which offers cash rewards of up to $150,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for specified major unsolved crimes.