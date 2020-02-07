Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Halifax police to investigate 2005 shooting of Bedford man

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted February 7, 2020 1:23 pm
A picture of Danny DiBenedetto. .
A picture of Danny DiBenedetto. . HRP

Saturday will mark the 15th anniversary of the murder of Danny DiBenedetto, and Halifax Regional Police say they are continuing to investigate the case.

At approximately 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 8, 2005, police said they responded to a reported shooting at a Dartmoor Crescent residence in Bedford. Responding officers found 36-year-old Danny DiBenedetto, who had been shot.

READ MORE: Police continue to investigate 2017 murder of woman in Dartmouth

Police said DiBenedetto was transported to hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The investigation revealed that three masked suspects entered the DiBenedetto home and an altercation occurred, leading to DiBenedetto being shot.

One suspect was described as a man wearing jeans, a black puffy jacket with fur around the collar and a dark ski mask.

The second suspect was described as a man with his hair tied back and wearing a grey tracksuit, grey hooded sweatshirt and dark ski mask.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: First-degree murder charge laid in death of well-known Halifax football player  

The third suspect was described as a male wearing a ski mask.

Police said they believe there are people who have information that could help solve DiBenedetto’s murder.

“We hope that the passage of time will encourage someone to do the right thing and come forward with what they know,” HRP said in a statement.

READ MORE: Halifax man’s unsolved shooting death added to Nova Scotia’s crime rewards program

Investigators ask anyone with information about DiBenedetto’s murder to contact police at 902-490-5016. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers.

DiBenedetto’s case is part of the Nova Scotia Department of Justice Rewards for Major Unsolved Crimes Program, which offers cash rewards of up to $150,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for specified major unsolved crimes.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
ShootingHalifax Regional PoliceBedfordCrimestoppersNova Scotia Department of Justice Rewards for Major Unsolved Crimes ProgramDanny DiBenedettoDartmoor Crescent
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.